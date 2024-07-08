Gautrain workers, represented by NUMSA, began a strike this morning, demanding a 13% wage increase amid rising living costs and stagnant salaries

Protesters, expressing frustration over prolonged negotiations since April, are determined not to return to work until their demands are met

Meanwhile, public sentiment on social media is mixed, with some supporting the workers and others sceptical about the strike's effectiveness

Bombela Operating Company Workers have downed tools in protest, demanding a 13% wage increase that has been under negotiation for months.

Bombela Operating Company has been operating the Gautrain since April.

The strike began early this morning. See the post on X below:

The workers, represented by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), have expressed frustration over the prolonged negotiations.

Many have taken to the streets outside the Gautrain stations, holding signs and chanting slogans to voice their demands.

Workers demand an increase

"We are not asking for luxury; we are asking for what we deserve."

Sipho Mkhize, who has been with the company for over a decade, said they felt unappreciated.

"The cost of living has skyrocketed, and we are struggling to make ends meet. This 13% is necessary for us to sustain our families."

Thandiwe Nkosi, another worker, highlighted the disparity between the workers' wages and the rising inflation.

"Every month, prices go up, but our salaries stay the same. It's not fair. We work hard to keep this train running smoothly and deserve better compensation.

"We've been patient for too long. It's time for the company to show that they value us and our contributions. We will not return to work until our demands are met."

Netizens are not hopeful for a change

The strike has garnered support from various labour organisations, but the general public is unconvinced.

Many argue that with the current unemployment rate, many should be grateful for their jobs.

@IamTomTsibinki commented:

"Workers will not get paid, whilst the leaders will continue to draw salaries. Who is fooling who?"

@Vaccinations13 also noted:

"They will end up losing their jobs, these ones."

@JabulaniShanga2 highlighted the workers' possible fate if the strike is not protected:

"I bet this one is also unprotected, Numsa fails to do its homework properly when it comes to strikes."

@FreddyP72398 emphasised Jabulani's sentiments:

"Numsa is a very disruptive union. They should approach this in a better manner. The leaders themselves should be locked up. Thus is nonsensical."

Numsa says it will strike if its double-digit wage increase for the Automotive Industry is not met

Briefly News reported that Numsa wants a double-digit increase in the automotive industry.

The union is willing to go on strike if its requests are not met and believes that the industry should improve workers' lives.

If employers in the auto and motor industries do not increase workers, they will go on strike.

