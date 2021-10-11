Numsa Strike: Union Not Giving up Until 8% Increase Has Been Received

Numsa's wage strike, which started last week, will continue until the salary increase demands are met

It has been reported that NEASA put forward a 4.28% salary increase (which was previously 4%) but this was still rejected by Numsa

The trade union has already lost one of its protestors but it seems as though neither Numsa nor NEASA plans to change their minds at this moment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - The strike that began last week by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is expected to continue despite a newer and better deal being offered.

The National Employers Association of South Africa (NEASA) stated they would not be dictated to or held hostage by Numsa. The trade union has demanded an 8% plus Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase but NEASA brought a 4.28% increase to the table.

Throughout the ongoing tension, one protestor has already died. With the death and collective bargaining system falling into disarray, neither Numsa nor NEASA have budged.

Numsa employees will not be changing their minds until their demands of an 8% increase are met. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hluni-Madonsela said that although an offer was brought forward, they still had to consult members throughout the trade union. He added that what was guaranteed was that the strike would continue.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In a report from EWN, it was learned that protestors had become unruly and broken the law, however, authorities within Numsa have called for their members to continue protesting in a lawful manner in the hopes to strengthen and not weaken the impact of the protest action.

Social media responds to Numsa and their demands

@TheDynamicOne3 asked:

"Are these members of yours aware that the companies they work for can decide to close if this nonsense strike continues and they will be left jobless?"

@Satigama shared:

"Amandla."

Numsa: Thousands of members march in response to only 4% salary increase

Previously, Briefly News reported that Numsa was aggrieved by only a 4% salary increase as opposed to the 8% they request and as a result, thousands of members converged on Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on Tuesday, 5 October.

Similar marches were expected to happen in additional provinces such as the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The marches are a result of a stalemate with decision-makers in the engineering world who have not been given the green light for the desired salary increase.

The stalemate began in September and the union, with about 155 000 members, demanded a national shutdown thus holding the sector hostage until their demands were met.

Source: Briefly.co.za