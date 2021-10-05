Numsa: Thousands of Members March in Response to Only 4% Salary Increase

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa marched on Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to express disappointment with a 4% wage increase rather than the requested 8% increase

The marches are the result of a stalemate with engineering decision-makers, who have yet to approve the anticipated pay increase

The impasse began in September, when the union, which has around 155 000 members, sought a nationwide shutdown

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa was aggrieved by only a 4% salary increase as opposed to the 8% they request and as a result, thousands of members converged on Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on Tuesday, 5 October.

Similar marches were expected to happen in additional provinces such as the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The marches are a result of a stalemate with decision-makers in the engineering world who have not been given the green light for the desired salary increase.

The stalemate began in September and the union, with about 155 000 members, demanded a national shutdown thus holding the sector hostage until their demands were met.

Thousands of Numsa members are marching due to a salary increase that was much lower than expected. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to EWN, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said it should be understood that during the previous year the workers had relinquished their increases to protect the economy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to SowetanLIVE, both Renai Moothilal, executive director at the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers and Mark Roberts, a lead convener at the Retail Motor Industry Association they feared the strike would have long-lasting effects on supply and distribution chains.

Hoërskool DF Malan: Stalemate as parents protest possible name change of school

In other news about protests, Briefly News reported that parents are at loggerheads with the school governing body of Hoërskool DF Malan in Bellville Cape Town over its planned renaming.

The school was named after the National Party's former prime minister Daniël François Malan who implemented the Apartheid regime and in spite of this the group of parents, who have since started a Facebook group "Trots DF Malan" (proudly DF Malan) said it would be undemocratic.

A referendum request by the parents to vote on the renaming of the high school should it go ahead was declined by the SGB but the parents have persistently continued to fight to the point where lawyers letters and threats of legal action were directed at the school.

Source: Briefly.co.za