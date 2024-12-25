The Secretary-General of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, caught smoke online with his recent post

He tweeted a congratulatory message to the president of Mozambique's ruling party FRELIMO

South Africans accused him of being tone-deaf as violent protests in the country broke out in opposition to the Mozambican Constitutional Council declaring FRELIMO the winner of the elections

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, earned the ire of South Africans when he congratulated Mozambique's president, Daniel Chapo and FRELIMO on winning the elections. Many considered this tweet insensitive in light of the violent unrest breaking out in the country.

Mbalula tweets in favour of FRELIMO

@MbalulaFikile tweeted on 23 December 2024, shortly after Mozambique's ruling party, FRELIMO, was declared the winner of the recent elections. FRELIMO won with 65% of the votes. However, residents outright rejected the party's victory, claimed the polls were rigged, and took to the streets in violent protests.

Despite this, Mbalula was seemingly happy for FRELIMO.

"Congratulations to FRELIMO's Comrade Daniel Chapo on his election as President of Mozambique! On behalf of the ANC, I wish him success in leading the nation toward unity, development, and progress. Viva FRELIMO, Viva!"

How has the Mozambique unrest affected SA?

The South African economy has suffered due to the widespread protests that have turned violent. The government has lost R10 million daily since the unrest began, preventing trucks from travelling in and out of SA through Mozambique.

In November, the Lebombo Border was reopened, and over 10,000 trucks were allowed to pass after protests in the area forced the border to close.

South Africans slammed Mbalula

Mbalula's words stirred netizens who overwhelmingly condemned his words.

Xeki said:

"Sometimes we don't want to comment on politics, but it looks like you just want to provoke people because the ANC doesn't care anymore."

Benzito said:

"ANC people are not normal."

Hon Elvis Mugari said:

"There is a political crisis in Mozambique, yet you are here applauding Frelimo for rigging elections."

Reality, Facts and Lies said:

"There he goes again. I think we can now rate Fikile Mbalula the worst African on the continent."

MNM said:

"Tone deaf."

SA government willing to facilitate talks

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African government called on the Mozambican government to be open to urgent dialogues to resolve the rising civil unrest in the country. This was after citizens protested the announcement of FRELIMO as the ruling party.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the government is willing to facilitate talks to restore peace as unrest spreads.

