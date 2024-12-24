The Secretary General of the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu, went viral for saying in a video that he was the founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters

He spoke during a Christmas lunch held on 23 December 2024 for the elderly in a village in Limpopo

Netizens took him to task, and some accused him of trying to take credit for Malema's work in forming the party

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Floyd Shivambu gave himself props for starting the EFF. Images: Elias Mbuwane/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The MK Party's Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu, angered some on social media when he said that he was the brains behind the Economic Freedom Fighters. Shivambu addressed attendees of the Christmas lunch the party hosted in Limpopo on 23 December 2024.

I am EFF's founder: Shivambu

@MudaduMulamu_ZA posted the video of Shivambu's address on X. Speaking in his native Xitsgona, Shivambu said that after spending five years as a member of the African National Congress Youth League at the Luthuli House for five years, he formed the Economic Freedom Fighters. He served as its deputy president until he resigned in August. He added that he chose where the headquarters would be, the party's colour and what it stands for.

Netizens roast him

South Africans, including EFF member of Parliament Carl Niehaus, strongly disagreed and blasted him.

Carl Niehaus said:

"Yeah, and he singlehandedly conceptualised creation, too, and God thought it was a good idea. And now, in his unsurpassed brilliance, he can make pigs fly too."

Sebata said:

"I want to see the IEC registration details before I believe him."

Ndabezitha Zulu said:

"Floyd is lying. How do you form an organisation and be its deputy, get abused by Julius daily and keep quiet?"

Johannes Masasa said:

"He is like Dali, who claimed to have also formed the MKP."

MK said:

"This comes from a so-called think tank."

Shivambu is the most googled SA politician

In another article, Briefly News reported that Google ranked Floyd Shivambu as the most googled politician in the country. Googled released its annual Year in Search Data.

The data ranked him above the minister of sports, arts, and culture, Gayton McKenzie, and below US President-elect Donald Trump. Some made fun of him.

"He has to because he was never relevant up until the media forced him down our throats," MDK Brothers said.

