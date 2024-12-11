Google's Year in Search data for 2024 revealed that MK Party Secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is the country's most searched politician

He ranked second under the "People" category, topped by United States of America President-elect Donald Trump

South Africans made jokes about the reasons why people searched for him, and some said he was not relevant until he joined the MK Party

Floyd Shivambu is the most googled person in 2024.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — According to Google's Year in Search 2024 data, the MK Party's secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, was the most Googled politician in South Africa.

Shivambu, the most googled politician

Google released its figures in November, which showed what people Googled throughout the year. Shivambu ranked second under the "People" category. US President-elect Donald Trump topped the list. Leon Schuster was number three, US Deputy President Kamala Harris was number four, and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie was the fifth most-Googled person.

Shivambu has had an eventful year. He resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters as the deputy president and joined the MK Party. He was first announced as the party's national convener, and Zuma then appointed him as the party's secretary-general.

South Africans roast him

Netizens commenting on @PhilMphela's tweet roasted him and joked about why people googled him.

Ashley Serakalala said:

"People wanted to understand what kind of a betrayer he is."

Denja evaluator said:

"Ground forces will have to explain why they allowed Floyd to win."

MDK Brothers said:

"He has to because he was never relevant up until the media forced him down our throats."

Villageboy said:

"The world is asking who this Askari is."

B.T said:

"People wanted to know who this big culprit of VBS is."

Shivambu defends Jacob Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Shivambu defended MK Party president Jacob Zuma.

He said that the then leadership of the African National Congress Youth League painted an inaccurate picture of Zuma when he was the ANC's president.

