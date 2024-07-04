Operation Vala Umgodi arrested 29 suspects in Boksburg for illegal mining, drug possession, and illegal immigration and seizing mining tools

This crackdown highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining, which threatens the environment and public safety

However, it has sparked debate on social media, with many South Africans expressing frustration over illegal immigrants and the financial burden they impose

Operation Vala Umgodi successfully apprehended 29 suspects within the Boksburg Policing Precinct.

The suspects, arrested on 3 July, face charges related to illegal mining, possession of drugs, and illegal immigration.

The police also seized tools used for illegal mining activities during the operation.

Efforts to curb illegal mining in the area

The ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining in the Ekurhuleni District highlight the authorities' dedication to tackling a pervasive issue that has long plagued the region.

Illegal mining threatens the environment, poses severe risks to public safety, and undermines the local economy.

Netizens are fed up with illegal immigrants and Zama Zamas

Despite these successes, the operation has sparked widespread debate among South Africans, particularly on social media, where many expressed their frustration with illegal immigrants who break the law.

@_pzzchef questioned the status of the arrested individuals, tweeting:

"Are they all documented citizens? If not, we must see them being deported. Police don't sweep the dirt beyond the curb; that's the problem."

@ValoiMhlurie called for deeper investigations, stating:

"#SAPS should also search for the source of this, the ones with which the stones are sold to."

@ThaboDrew suggested a broader approach to the issue, tweeting:

"We must also charge their fellow countries of letting them go out from their respective countries illegally."

@ComradeCadre highlighted the financial strain on the state, commenting:

"Every day, the state is spending money processing illegal immigrant criminals. When will the police realise the financial burden of illegal immigration? That money can double police salaries if all illegals are deported. Wake up, black man. Prevent crime, use money wisely."

