Residents of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg are urging the government to improve their living conditions without forcing them to move

This appeal follows inspections by a commission investigating the Usindiso Building fire that killed 77 people nearly a year ago

Represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), tenants argue they cannot be evicted without alternative accommodation

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered current affairs news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Residents of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg are calling on the government to improve their living conditions.

This plea comes in the wake of a commission of inquiry into the Usindiso Building fire, which visited five buildings in the city on Wednesday, suspected of being hijacked or abandoned.

The inspections are part of the commission's ongoing work following their investigation into the Usindiso Building fire that tragically claimed 77 lives nearly a year ago.

The residents refused forced evictions

Among the buildings inspected was Industry House in central Johannesburg, where residents have long fought against forced evictions.

The tenants, represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI), have consistently argued in court that the Johannesburg municipality cannot evict them without providing alternative accommodation.

Speaking to EWN, Sakhephi Langa, a member of the residents' committee, highlighted the dire conditions in Industry House.

"I don't want to lie, the conditions are very bad here but we no longer have an issue with it. We would appreciate it if the government could help improve the conditions here but we don’t want to be moved from our place."

He noted that over 500 people live in the five-storey building despite the lack of water and electricity, which the city cut off long ago.

The residents want improved living conditions

The call for government intervention to improve living conditions without displacing the residents underscores the ongoing struggle faced by those living in hijacked and abandoned buildings in Johannesburg.

As the commission continues its work, the residents hope for a solution that addresses their need for better living conditions while respecting their right to remain in their homes.

South Africans disagree with the residents

Netizens were not empathetic toward the residents, with many saying they were throwing demands at the wrong people.

@real_swazi commented:

"Crazy stuff i tell you "

@hadjiapostol jokingly said:

"they are funny!"

@WendyCrause also noted that the residents should pay rent:

"Pay rent then."

@Hoecutter also added:

"You live in a crime scene, you want officials to come help you out?"

