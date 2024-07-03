The City of Tshwane recently removed the informal settlement of Cemetery View, citing legal and safety concerns

But residents claim the promised alternative housing has not been provided, leaving them in a precarious situation

Over 200 families, who initially settled there for affordable living spaces, now face harassment and uncertainty as they live in makeshift shelters

The informal settlement of Cemetery View in Pretoria East has recently become a flashpoint of tension and frustration.

The City of Tshwane undertook a large-scale removal of the settlement, citing legal and safety concerns.

However, residents claim that promises of alternative housing remain unfulfilled, leaving them in a precarious situation.

Cemetery View, home to over 200 families, was established several years ago as residents sought affordable living spaces near Pretoria’s economic opportunities.

City of Tswane removes settlers

However, in recent weeks, the City of Tshwane moved to dismantle the settlement, stating that the land was not zoned for residential use and that the living conditions were unsafe.

Thabo Maseko, a long-time resident of Cemetery View, said that for the past few weeks, they have seen the City coming to remove residents.

“We were told we would be provided with housing. But now our homes are gone, and we have nowhere to go. The city has not given us any clear answers or support.

"I don't know what we are expected to do. Obviously, we are not here because we love being here but the housing crisis in Gauteng is getting out of hand and you can just see with the settlements that come up all over the place."

The city's actions have sparked outrage among the residents, who feel betrayed and abandoned.

Many have lost their homes and possessions in the previous demolition, and they are now living in makeshift shelters or staying with relatives.

The lack of a clear relocation plan has exacerbated the already dire situation, leaving many uncertain.

Speaking to Briefly News City, officials previously defended the removal, insisting that it was necessary due to the settlement's illegal nature and potential health risks.

“We understand the residents' concerns and are working on providing solutions,” said a spokesperson for the City of Tshwane. However, the safety and legality of the settlements cannot be ignored.”

Residents claim they are being harrassed

Despite these assurances, Cemetery View residents allege that city officials and law enforcement are harassing them.

Reports have surfaced of constant police patrols and intimidation tactics aimed at preventing the re-establishment of the settlement.

“Every time we try to rebuild or find a place to stay, the police chase us away. We are treated like criminals just because we are poor and have nowhere else to go.

“The City of Tshwane must take responsibility for all of these people. They have been left in an unacceptable situation, and urgent action is needed to provide them with the housing and support they were promised.”

