The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested five men for drilling boreholes in the CBD

The JMPD found that the men were drilling the boreholes without any documentation or permission

South Africans are amazed that the men operated so out in the open without any worry of being caught

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department arrested five men for illegally drilling boreholes in the CBD without any permission. Image: @JoburgMPD

GAUTENG - South Africans are in disbelief after the arrest of five men in the Johannesburg central business district.

The men were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for damaging infrastructure by drilling illegal boreholes.

JMPD was alerted to the drilling when X users shared photos of the truck on Nugget Street on Monday, 23 December.

Men arrested at three different sites

The JMPD revealed that the men were arrested at different sites, with the operator of the drilling truck nabbed at the initial site in Nugget Street.

It was then discovered that drilling operations were also taking place at two separate buildings in Durban and Delvers Streets.

They were found to have conducted the borehole drilling without the necessary documentation or even approval from the City of Johannesburg.

South Africans amazed by illegal operation

The arrest of the five men left social media users stunned, as they couldn’t understand how people could just start drilling in the city centre without fear of being caught.

Que Sibiside said:

“That's how lawless South Africa has become. An illegal immigrant enters our country and drills a borehole in the middle of our CBD.”

Thabiso Lloyd Legwete added:

“They do as they wish. It’s a lawless country.”

@mehlulisizwe stated:

“This is the best example of lawlessness mixed with disrespect. To drill a borehole in the heart of a world-class city, unauthorised. Without pictures, I would have doubted it.”

@MMutsonga asked:

“How is this even possible?”

@zulu_fly said:

“Hebanna. How do you just drill in the middle of the city?”

@EdwardMaps added:

“Corruption has made them believe anything is possible.”

@fleurush stated:

“Almost unbelievable. We are living in a parallel universe.”

@radimeko exclaimed:

“We are in a movie as citizens of this country. It cannot be that things are this bad, yho.”

