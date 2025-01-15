The African National Congress in the Free State is reportedly looking to recruit Economic Freedom Fighters member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Ndlozi seemingly fell out of favour with the Red Berets leader Julius Malema, who reportedly accused him of being disloyal

South Africans used football transfer season analogies to joke about how parties are vying for Ndlozi

SA reacted to the possibility of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joining the ANC. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Chris McGrath/Getty Images

FREE STATE — The Free State's ruling party, the African National Congress, aims to attract former Economic Freedom Fighters MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi into the party's ranks. This is after he recently resigned as a member of Parliament.

Could Ndlozi join the ANC?

According to Mail and Guardian, discussions behind the scenes of how to attract Ndlozi are taking place following his resignation as an EFF member of Parliament. Provincial leaders believe that Ndlozi's membership could provide the party with the additional drive and energy needed to foster trust in the party. The ANC in the Free State narrowly held on to a majority win after the 2024 general elections.

Ndlozi was reportedly spotted with his uncle Moses Makume, the party's provincial secretary and MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism. He has maintained close ties with his uncle even before he joined the EFF.

The ANC in the Free State reportedly wants Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to join the party. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about Ndlozi

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was reportedly banned from the EFF's elective conference in its build-up in November

Malema confirmed his absence from the conference in a thinly veiled criticism of Ndlozi's alleged conduct

Despite not being elected as part of the EFF's Central Command Team, Ndlozi congratulated its leadership

South Africans react

Netizens reacting to @mailandguardian's tweet on X used a football analogy to describe how they believed political parties were vying for Ndlozi.

Sir Ronny said:

"Like football. Amazulu is signing rejects from Gauteng teams."

Londani Mkhumbuzi said:

"The window season is opened just like in football."

Mbhizeni said:

"They want to sign him before the MKP and the DA put in the offer."

Kevin Nxumalo said:

"They want to sign him while the January window is open."

Fortune said:

"He must be given a position here."

