JOHANNESBURG — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has broken his silence after his notable absence from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Third National People's Assembly (NPA).

The Red Berets ushered in new leadership during a four-day elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 12 to 15 December 2024.

Ndlozi breaks EFF silence

EFF leader Julius Malema was nominated unopposed as president for a third term, ensuring he continues leading as commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, the rest of the party's top six, including Godrich Gardee and Marshall Dlamini, Deputy President and Secretary-General, were also uncontestedly elected to their new and retained positions.

Many supporters had touted Ndlozi to take over as Deputy President after Floyd Shivambu's resignation in August.

However, Sunday World reported on Monday, 18 November, that he had been barred from attending the conference. Malema, who later confirmed his suspension, shot down questions about his non-attendance during the event.

Since then, the senior party member, whose future in the EFF continues to be the subject of much speculation, surprised many with his latest X post.

Here, Ndlozi congratulated the new Central Command Team and offered frank advice as they settled into their roles.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to the newly-elected leadership. We wish them strength and wisdom. Remember the duty to always conduct ourselves honestly and honourably in dealing with the EFF and the broader public.

"May you lead us all with dignity! Asinamona, asinanzondo, phila ngonaphakade (no jealousy, no hate, live forever) EFF!

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone! I wish you all economic freedom in [your] lifetime!"

Ndlozi acknowledges EFF command

The message from the usually cryptic Ndlozi caught the attention of many, with an overwhelming sense of respect for him.

Many others still spotlighted his expression of ongoing support for the party.

@African_Spring wrote:

"This level of pretending is unmatched."

@AHT_YssY said:

"Replying to all the noise like a true leader. We're with [you] in these difficult times, Dr Ndlozi."

@MbavaJob added:

"Your wisdom inspires me a lot, Dr Ndlozi. How you have managed to think and do for yourself when everyone else expected you to talk or act in a certain way is only a testament to the calibre of a being that you are."

@Stimela_Mgazi blasted:

"Udeliwe uyazincengela (you've been forsaken and are begging). The leadership was elected on Saturday, and you are posting two days later!"

