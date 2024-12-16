MK Party president Jacob Zuma has called on black political parties to join forces to gain political unity

Speaking during the MKP's first-anniversary celebration, Msholozi said this was the only way black people could maintain complete control of the country

South Africans dismissed him and accused him of being power-hungry with nothing substantial to offer

MOSES MABHIDA STADIUM—On 15 December 2024, President Jacob Zuma said black parties must unite at the MK Party's first-anniversary celebration at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Unity among black parties: Zuma

Zuma said unity among black political parties would ensure black people get a two-thirds majority and reclaim the country. The MK Party is campaigning for a two-thirds majority for the 2026 local government elections.

Zuma remarked that black people should unite under one political organisation to lift each other out of poverty. He called for black people to set aside their differences in the upcoming elections and vote for one party to regain the land.

What you need to know about the MK Party's growth

South Africans disagree

Netizens on Facebook, though, were at pains to point out that he failed to achieve his intended goals as president of the country.

Jerry Gantweni said:

"South African citizens gotta remember that Jacob Zuma is 82 years old, and he's nothing to offer but does more damage to this country."

Theodore Jacobs said:

"Zuma is power hungry."

Andre Claassen said:

"This Zuma tsotsi should be in prison."

Marry-Tiamo Swbotsane said:

"It's too late for such a call. He has been president, and he never suggested that. Why now?"

Anthony Mohamed said:

"He had the opportunity to work on the needs of the people, but people to work with outsiders."

