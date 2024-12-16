A video of an interaction between MK Party Deputy President John Hlophe and Secretary General Floyd Shivambu had netizens buzzing

Shivambu introduced Hlophe after delivering a speech, and John seemingly grabbed the mic from him

South Africans believed that his act was aggressive, and many accused him of being a bully

MOSES MABHIDA STADIUM—The MK Party's one-year anniversary celebrations, held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 15 December 2024, were filled with action. This included what many perceived as aggression between Deputy President Dr John Hlophe and Secretary General Floyd Shivambu.

Hlophe takes mic from Shivambu

A video posted by @BommaFirst on X showed a moment when Shivambu introduced Hlophe to the crowd of MK Party supporters before handing him the mic. Hlophe took the mic from Shivambu in a manner some South Africans interpreted as aggressive.

What you need to know about MKP's celebrations

The MK Party was officially launched on 16 December 2023 by President Jacob Zuma

The party held a celebration in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni in November as a build-up to the big event

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela accused PRASA of sabotaging the party by reneging on a R1.1 million deal

SA slams Hlophe

Netizens were not impressed with his actions.

Raisibe said:

"Floyd can't be abused in the MK by people who don't even know politics."

Bomma said:

"DA must further investigate this abusive tribalist. He3 has done worse behind the scenes."

Phillip D said:

"If he can pull such a stunt, this is how he will grab power."

Kommander@Josh said:

"I would leave immediately."

Jacob Zuma calls for political unity

In a related article, Briefly News reported that party president Jacob Zuma called for political unity between black political parties. He suggested the MK Party could achieve this unity.

Addressing supporters, he said black people should vote for one party to achieve political unity. He said they could gain political power if political parties joined forces to get a two-thirds majority.

