The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, said Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is absent from the party's National People's Assembly

The Red Berets are attending their third elective conference in Johannesburg until 15 December 2024

Malema delivered a thinly veiled criticism of Ndlozi and also accused him of having a relationship with the weekly publication Sunday World

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Julius Malema confirmed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's absence from the NPA. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and @MbuyiseniNdlozi/ X

Source: UGC

NASREC EXPO CENTRE, JOHANNESBURG—The Red Berets' Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, said on 14 December 2024 that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was not at the party's fourth national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. His utterance confirmed doubts about Ndlozi's attendance at the conference.

Ndlozi is not here: Malema

Malema spoke during a press briefing held on the second day of the Economic Freedom Fighter's third national elective conference. @Newzroom405 posted a video of him addressing the media. The party is expected to elect its top leadership after former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left earlier this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speculations of Ndlozi's attendance were rife in the build-up to the National People's Assembly, with claims that the EFF barred him from the conference. Malema said the party was not responsible for Ndlozi. Whoever was not there wasn't supposed to be there. He also said Ndlozi had a relationship with Sunday World and its editor.

"He's not here, and it's not in our interest to entertain such nonsense. We'redealing with political interests, not egoism, Not people who think they are bigger than this political organisation. This matter is closed," he said.

View the video here:

What you need to know about Ndlozi and the EFF

South Africans not surprised

Netizens were not stunned and reiterated their calls for him to resign from the party.

Isishabasheki said:

"Brother, we asked nicely to leave this thing."

Wa Lucky Wa Masekani said:

"Ndlozi must join the MKP tomorrow."

JN said:

"Malema is making an error of judgement in sidelining Ndlozi."

Dr Shiyaklenga said:

"So he's calling Ndlozi nonsense. If I was Ndlozi, I would already be at the MK."

Xuffler said:

"The beginning of the end for the EFF."

Ndlozi drops another cryptic post

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stirred discussions about his future at the party with a cryptic post he shared on X. This was days after reaffirming his commitment to the Red Berets on 9 November.

Ndlozi posted a video of a pastor ministering during a church service. The congregation sang a hymn and words such as "bambela" and "never" were heard. Netizens shared different views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News