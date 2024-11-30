An old video has surfaced showing EFF leader Julius Malema seemingly shoving MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The clip appeared to have been of an EFF rally, during which Malema was seen running out to an excited crowd

Amid ongoing speculation about Ndlozi's future, vocal locals made numerous observations on the viral social media clip

A resurfaced video seemingly shows EFF leader Julius Malema shoving MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at a rally amid ongoing speculation over the latter's future. Image: @TalkLessers

JOHANNESBURG — What appears to be an old video has surfaced, seemingly showing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema shoving former party national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at a rally.

Much has been made of the Member of Parliament's (MP) future with the Red Berets in recent weeks, with the Ndlozi's numerous cryptic social media posts only heightening speculation.

Malema shoves Ndlozi out of way at rally

This became more apparent after the senior party member was reportedly barred from the upcoming national elective conference.

Briefly News reported that that was the word on the street late on Saturday evening, 16 November 2024, raising eyebrows far and wide.

Contrary to those reports, Malema, who described it as "shebeen gossip" during a walkabout at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 25 November, ahead of the national elective conference from 13 to 15 December, said nothing had been communicated to the media about Ndlozi.

"I don't know what you want me to answer on Ndlozi because I never said anything about him, so do not bring your shebeen gossip to me and want me to glorify some toilet discussion," said Malema scathingly.

“When you gossip at Kitcheners in Braamfontein, don't involve us. We don't want to be part of your discussions [after you've] gossiped at Kitcheners."

Malema's comments followed those of EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini, who denied Ndlozi was barred. He described the reports as misleading, saying it was an attempt to defocus the party ahead of its elective conference.

Social media user @ChrisExcel102 posted a short 16-second clip of an EFF rally. In it, Ndlozi is seen standing and conversing with a man resembling former part Deputy President Floyd Shivambu in the foreground.

At the same time, Malema is seen running out and shoving the former national spokesperson at the back of the neck as he runs out to a raving stadium crowd.

Ndlozi, who puts on a big grin, can then be seen joining the rest of the procession as Malema and a host of other members run towards the supporters.

When this story was published, the video had garnered about 455,000 views since it was posted at 8.27pm on 27 November.

SA weighs in on bullishness

Local vocals had plenty to say about it, even sharing other past clips of Malema appearing to push his weight around, with Ndlozi at the receiving end.

Briefly News looks at some of the colourful commentary that greeted the post.

@FlowVersatile wrote:

"Look [at] Floyd running like he [is] running on top of eggs."

@Vaalian016 said:

"At EFF's things, you'd be standing around, having a chat with a friend about this and that, then suddenly a red bull, coming out of nowhere, will push you out of the way with some vigorous physical force."

@Knick_RSA added:

"He’s not beating the bullying allegations."

Malema vows to deal with 'silent leaders'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Malema is tightening his grip against those who were silent about Floyd Shivambu's departure.

He slammed party leaders he believed were quiet about the latter's departure, saying he would not trust them for keeping mum about what was likely to bring the EFF into disrepute.

