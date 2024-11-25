The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is coming after leaders whom he believes are too quiet

During a recent media briefing, Malema said those behind his downfall were aligned with former deputy president Floyd Shivambu

South Africans slammed him and accused him of displaying dictatorial tendencies and a refusal to share power

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Julius Malema felt betrayed by members who were silent about Floyd Shivambu's departure. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, is fighting tooth and nail against those who were silent about Floyd Shivambu's departure.

Malema tightens grip

Malema addressed the media during a press briefing in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 25 November 2024. He slammed party leaders he believed were quiet about Shivambu's departure and said he would never trust them. He added that they possessed information about an issue that would bring the party into disrepute and kept quiet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said that disloyal people are not to be trusted. He was even prepared to lose votes if it meant dealing with disloyal party members. He also lauded EFF's former secretary general Godrich Gardee and said he showed exceptional loyalty to the party during troubled times. Other members, including Busi Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, also left the EFF.

Netizens disagree with him

South Africans on Facebook were not impressed by his approach.

Comfort Scara Mashabela said:

"Give Ndlozi the presidency."

Moreshka Lebona said:

"He is very stubborn, and he is leading his cult followers over the cliff."

Ronald Rgm Makhubela said:

"I thought Julius was the most intelligent politician in South Africa."

Tumelo Bandile said:

"You are bitter that you were kept a mampara all this long and want to look like you are kicking them out."

Amo Nation said:

"They left because they can't stand the policies of the EFF."

Malema will not entertain Ndlozi rumours

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema refused to entertain rumours that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was barred.

Media reports claimed that Ndlozi was barred from attending the Elective Conference, and Malema rubbished the claims as shebeen talk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News