Julius Malema To Deal With ‘Silent Leaders’ Who Allegedly Aligned With Floyd Shivambu
- The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is coming after leaders whom he believes are too quiet
- During a recent media briefing, Malema said those behind his downfall were aligned with former deputy president Floyd Shivambu
- South Africans slammed him and accused him of displaying dictatorial tendencies and a refusal to share power
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG—The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, is fighting tooth and nail against those who were silent about Floyd Shivambu's departure.
Malema tightens grip
Malema addressed the media during a press briefing in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 25 November 2024. He slammed party leaders he believed were quiet about Shivambu's departure and said he would never trust them. He added that they possessed information about an issue that would bring the party into disrepute and kept quiet.
He said that disloyal people are not to be trusted. He was even prepared to lose votes if it meant dealing with disloyal party members. He also lauded EFF's former secretary general Godrich Gardee and said he showed exceptional loyalty to the party during troubled times. Other members, including Busi Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, also left the EFF.
Netizens disagree with him
South Africans on Facebook were not impressed by his approach.
Comfort Scara Mashabela said:
"Give Ndlozi the presidency."
Moreshka Lebona said:
"He is very stubborn, and he is leading his cult followers over the cliff."
Ronald Rgm Makhubela said:
"I thought Julius was the most intelligent politician in South Africa."
Tumelo Bandile said:
"You are bitter that you were kept a mampara all this long and want to look like you are kicking them out."
Amo Nation said:
"They left because they can't stand the policies of the EFF."
Malema will not entertain Ndlozi rumours
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema refused to entertain rumours that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was barred.
Media reports claimed that Ndlozi was barred from attending the Elective Conference, and Malema rubbished the claims as shebeen talk.
