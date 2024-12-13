Over 2,500 members are gathered at the Nasrec Centre for the Economic Freedom Fighters’ elective conference

Questions were raised about whether Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi would be attending the National People's Assembly

Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini stated that the conference would not be centred around one party member

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini said that no one is bigger than the organisation after being asked about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National People’s Assembly is underway, but uncertainty remains over whether Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi would attend after he was reportedly blocked from doing so.

The news dominated headlines ahead of the conference, something the party is unhappy about.

EFF not focused on individualism

Speaking at the start of the conference, Central Command Team member Sinawo Thambo was questioned about Dr Ndlozi.

He explained that Dr Ndlozi was a member of the Central Command Team and, therefore, a delegate to the conference.

He would not be drawn on whether the popular party member would attend, saying that they could not account for individuals when almost 3,000 were gathered for the conference.

He also dismissed reports that Dr Ndlozi was barred or gagged.

“There’s no gag that the EFF has issued,” he stated.

Ndlozi himself has remained mum on the issue, but has posted cryptic messages relating to his future.

Secretary-General echoed that sentiment

The Red Beret’s Secretary-General, Marshall Dlamini, also addressed the issue, saying they would not focus on one person alone.

“We are not going to reduce our conference to an individual. This National People’s Assembly is going to prove that no one is bigger than the organisation,” he said.

South Africans divided over EFF’s comments

The EFF member’s comments about Ndlozi sparked mixed reactions online as some have shown support for him, while others praised the party.

Those against Dr Ndlozi

Ntese Mokoena stated:

“Somebody help. Why is everyone asking about Ndlozi? Is he the special one in the EFF? If he is special, then every EFF member at the NPA must go home and allow Ndlozi to be special.”

@WPT____ said:

“Ndlozi knew about Floyd’s departure and never told the president. His punishment is non-participation in the 3rd NPA. Simple.”

@ImEFFWayaWaya asked:

“Why is the media fascinated with Ndlozi? If Ndlozi is at the conference, so what? If he is not, so what?”

@Sikhumbuzo82899 stated:

“Only Malema is bigger than the EFF.”

Those who support Dr Ndlozi

Siphiwe Biyela said:

“Ndlozi must stay put, enjoy his salary, and wait for them to act first.”

@willymosibi added:

“Ndlozi failing to become deputy president will render the organisation critical.”

@vanderndzhuks stated:

“Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the magnet of the youth. He's needed in the top six. He needs to be DP or SG to compete with other parties intellectually.”

@SiyandaBengz said:

“Well, it’s a fact that in terms of popularity, Ndlozi is second only to Malema. As an organisation, the EFF cannot afford to lose Ndlozi. Politics is a numbers game, and Ndlozi, unlike the other guys who have left, has those numbers.”

Malema dismisses Ndlozin rumours

Briefly News reported that Thambo and Dlamini were not the only two members to address speculation surrounding Ndlozi.

On 25 November, Malema himself addressed some of the rumours that stated Ndlozi was blocked from attending.

The Commander in Chief of the Red Berets described the rumours as shebeen gossip and said he wouldn't entertain them.

Source: Briefly News