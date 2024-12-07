Nhlamulo Ndhlela to Resign As MK Party MP, South Africans Think He’s Making Way for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
- Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that he will soon be resigning as a member of Parliament
- Ndjlela is currently the spokesperson for Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party
- South Africans suggested that he was only leaving to make way for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Nhlamulo Ndhlela is set to resign as a member of Parliament (MP) for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.
Ndhlela confirmed that he will be stepping down in due course to focus on his other roles, but South Africans think it’s to make way for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Ndhlela is currently the MK Party’s spokesperson and a member of its national high command.
Ndhlela to focus on other roles
Speaking about his decision, Ndhlela said it was to focus on his role as full-time party spokesperson. He also planned to focus more on his responsibilities as an official in the MK Party's top eight and his position as a member of its national high command.
"The party is still a young party, and it needs us to be present to build on it. Naturally, with 2026 near, we have to get into campaign mode. Therefore, it needs all resources and hands on deck," Ndhlela said.
Mzansi has an idea why Ndhlela is resigning
While the MK Party spokesperson has explained his reasons, many social media users think the move is to make way for Dr Ndlozi.
Many expect the EFF member to ditch the Red Berets and join Floyd Shivambu at Jacob Zuma’s party.
@ThePitBull007 said:
“They are creating a space for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.”
@StHonorable added:
“😂😂😂😂They're now paving the way for Dr Ndlozi, watch this space.”
@SBaron7990 stated:
“No one leaves a salary of R100k per month to focus on the party.”
@TsipaA claimed:
“He's making way for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after the EFF's National People's Assembly.
@NgomaneHopewell said:
“So, they're waiting for Dr Ndlozi. Where are those who canvassed for MK kanti?”
@thembelanilato2 added:
“Whenever someone leaves Parliament from the MK, someone from the EFF is coming. Just wait and see.”
@Commander_mikey stated:
“Dr Ndlozi about to enter parliament again🔥.”
Ndlozi drops cryptic hint about future
In a related article, Ndlozi dropped another cryptic social media post, which left many speculating.
Briefly News reported that Ndlozi's X post came after many EFF members resigned and defected.
Social media users made much about the cryptic message, trying to decipher its meaning.
