Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has put out another strong message in his latest cryptic X post as speculation continues to surround his EFF future

The Red Berets' membership has thinned in recent days and weeks after the departures of Dali Mpofu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Online users were a chatty community as they reacted to Ndlozi's post to push for his continued EFF stay, while others called his exit

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has again alluded to his future, which has seen much speculation surrounding it amid a party mass exodus. Image: Luba Lesolle

JOHANNESBURG — With every high-profile exit from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in what has been an ongoing theme for the party since August, the prevailing question remains: When will it be Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's turn?

The EFF Member of Parliament (MP) is one of the last longstanding high-profile members remaining after the most recent departures of former chairperson Dali Mpofu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, formerly the party's Justice and Constitutional Development Committee representative.

Ndlozi reiterates cryptic EFF committment

Before then, and more notably, was former party Deputy President Floyd Shivambu's shock announcement on Thursday, 22 August 2024, that he had no plans of renewing his membership.

During the press conference in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Shivambu told the media that EFF leader Julius Malema had accepted his resignation.

The then-National Assembly Mzwanele Manyi exited the party at the same time as Shivambu, marking an interesting turn of events, albeit a proverbial mass exodus. Interestingly, the four — Shivambu, Mkhwebane, Manyi and Mpofu — joined former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

Ringo Madlingozi and Fana Mokoena were other notable figures to ditch the party between then and now, pointing to a sinking red ship.

Since then, speculation about Ndlozi's future has been abound, heightened by a hefty jibe from African National Congress (ANC) MP Blade Nzimande, who, during a Parliamentary debate in Cape Town in October, questioned him about when he would be packing his bags, which left the EFF showman red-faced.

It seems Ndlozi's answer, although appearing to be cryptic, has come after he shared a short clip of himself taking to the stage at an EFF youth voter registration event.

Its caption is as concise as it is punchy.

"Unequivocal!" it read.

The 31-second clip shows Ndlozi engaging the exuberant crowd, in one part inviting the crowd to chant:

"When I say we are the future, you say no one can stop us!"

On 7 November, the same day as Mpofu's departure, Malema took to X with a zesty post seemingly hitting out at the MK Party. Others who read between the lines noted how Malema also referred to Ndlozi.

"Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate," he wrote.

Under Ndlozi's post, supporters, detractors and even neutral observers had plenty of chirps. Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

Citizen observers give their take

@Mmadikgosi_23 fired:

"Leaving no doubt!"

@SthembiD wrote:

"The future Deputy President of the mighty EFF."

@Mmadikgosi_23 said:

"Your dedication and hard work contributed to the growth of the EFF to be where it is today. We don’t doubt that."

@nkulipp added:

"Bathe you're a good singer, and you will leave soon."

