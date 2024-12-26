Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is reportedly set to leave the Economic Freedom Fighters soon

Sources within the party said they aren't happy with Ndlozi's potential departure

South Africans think it's about time that Ndlozi leaves the toxic atmosphere at the EFF

South Africans think it’s time for Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to leave the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The future of the popular Red Berets member has been up in the air for months, with neither he nor the party willing to discuss the matter.

According to sources, Ndlozi will soon leave for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Ndlozi’s relationship with Malema is irreparable

Sources who spoke to the media noted that the relationship between Ndlozi and Julius Malema is irreparable.

They also stated that many EFF members are not happy that Ndlozi is leaving.

One of the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leaders even reported that Ndlozi had made up his mind already.

“We have known for a long time that Ndlozi is planning to dump the EFF in favour of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). That is what led to the strained relationship between him and the party leader, Julius Malema,” the source said.

What you need to know about Dr Ndlozi and the EFF

South Africans chime in on Ndlozi’s imminent departure

Many social media users are happy that Ndlozi could be finally leaving, but some did debate why the EFF is not trying to keep him.

Daniel Mogotlane said:

“Ndlozi is a brain and personality that the EFF should have retained. However, given the current situation of strained relations with CIC, his departure will be good for him. He needs a platform that can afford him an opportunity to serve the people of this country.”

Motsok Modisane added:

“Good for him. I mean, being a bench warmer in such a toxic atmosphere is of no use.”

Khaya Gabachev Vellem stated:

“Finally, Dr Ndlozi came to his senses.”

Mankgodi Leopeng said:

“This boy must just go back to ANC. He is smart.”

Thando Poswayo added:

“Good. He has been treated so very bad.”

Rita Signoret Thatcher stated:

“About time. No sensible person would want to remain in a party where they are clearly not wanted.”

Majozi Khumalo said:

“It's long overdue. What took him so long?”

Bonga Gogo added:

“He is not a member of the EFF. That one, he joined MKP a long time ago. Whatever story you think you have, it’s useless.”

Ndlozi congratulates EFF elected leadership

Briefly News reported on 17 December that Ndlozi broke his social media silence after the EFF's National Elective Conference.

He took to social media to offer his congratulations to the party's newly elected leadership.

Ndlozi was a notable absentee from the conference held at the Nasrec Expo Centre from 12 to 15 December.

