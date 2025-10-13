President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has defended a controversial video of amaapbosa which went viral

Ramaphosa was seen standing outside of corruption-accused Hangqwani Maumela's house, who was accused of looting the Tembisa Hospital

South Africans were not impressed with Ramaphosa, who previously denied knowing him or having any relations with him

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa was outside Hangwani Maumela's house. Images: Nicolas Tucat/ AFP via Getty Images and Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — The Presidency has defended a video of Cyril Ramaphosa standing outside Hangwani Maumela's house in Sandton, Johannesburg. This is after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently raided Maumela's home and seized his properties and assets.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the video was taken with radio DJ T-bo Touch and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya. Sibiya was Ramaphosa's special advisor when the video was recorded.

What is happening in the video?

Magwenya remarked that Ramaphosa and Sibiya had walked past the house as part of Ramaphosa's routine walks. T-Bo Touch then stopped Ramaphosa in the company of Jamaican preacher Bishop Noel Jones, who is T-Bo Touch's friend and mentor.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Magwenya said that Ramaphosa's house in Hyde Park is not too far from Maumela's house, and is the street that Ramaphosa uses when travelling to and from Sandton. Magwenya denied relations between Ramaphosa and Maumela and said that Ramaphosa was married to Maumela's aunt.

Social media user Winds of Change posted the video on his @Dumisani2121671 X account.

View the X video here:

Why was Maumela's house raided?

The Asset Forfeiture Unit secured a court order from the Gauteng High Court in September and seized property and assets worth R325 million. Maumela was linked to the looting of Tembisa hospital. Maumela's luxurious vehicles, including a fleet of Lamborghinis and properties in Sandton, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal

The SIU raided Maumala's Sandton House on 9 October 2025. Cameras swarmed the outside of the house as trucks carried away luxury vehicles and other assets belonging to the controversial tenderpreneur.

Cyril Ramaphosa was outside Hangwani Maumela's house. Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans furious

Nerixens, commenting on Facebook, were not impressed by the Presidency's reasoning.

Adair Vitoria Cross said:

"He just coincidentally visited his neighbourhood."

Ntheyhelelo Ngcobo said:

"He thinks our dads are from the Eastern Cape."

Elize Strydom said:

"He will be amazed and shocked to hear that he has a nephew living close to him."

Vusi Mashinini said:

"Someone tell the president that the long road to admission of guilt starts with a denial. He must ask his friend Mchunu."

Debbie Frankson said:

"Me looking for my birth certificate to make sure I wasn't born yesterday."

Celebrities react to Maumela's home raid

In a related article, Briefly News reported that celebrities, including Ntsiki Mazwai and Sol Phenduka, reacted to the SIU raiding Sol Phenduka's house.

The SIU raided his house and seized his luxury vehicles, among other assets. Ntsiki Mzawai slammed Maumela.

"Here is the money for our medicines. Then we fight foreign nationals for finishing the medicines."

Source: Briefly News