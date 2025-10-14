Sol Phenduka commented on rumours that fellow broadcasters Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were engaged

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 13 October 2025, Sol Phenduka made a light-hearted pun and gave the rumoured couple advice

Several social media users continued the dark humour, while others explained the pun

Renowned broadcaster Sol Phenduka weighed in on veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa and multi-talented radio host Thando Thabethe’s alleged engagement. Phenduka reacted to the news that Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe were engaged with his characteristic wit and a pun that flew over viewers’ heads.

Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were first linked romantically after being spotted on a date in 2023. While Marawa denied they were together, the two 947 radio personalities were spotted at a Mamelodi Sundowns game in May 2025. Recently, reports indicated that Marawa and Thabethe were engaged, and Sol Phenduka joined the conversation.

Sol Phenduka reacts to Thando Thebethe's engagement

On Monday, 13 October 2025, social media user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of the Podcast and Chill episode that had premiered a few hours earlier that day.

In the snippet, Sol Phenduka reacted to rumours that Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were engaged. Sol used a pun and dark humour about Marawa’s heart condition to illustrate that Thando was blessed to be loved by Robert.

“Thando's blessed for a man like Robert to trust her with his heart. Like you know, that's true love right there. When you know what that heart has gone through, to trust her for life? That's pure love,” Sol Phenduka said.

The former Kaya FM radio host proceeded to advise Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe.

“I hope they continue to do what they're doing because we're not seeing and reading a lot about their relationship in the media. Maybe that's why, or a part of the reason, not only the reason, but part of the reason it lasted this long, because it's not in our face, and there's no external pressure to do anything or be something,” Sol Phenduka added.

The Podcast and Chill co-hosts also weighed in on how they think the two handle conflicts, given that they work together at 947 and their shows air consecutively.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

In the comments, some picked up on Sol Phenduka’s pun and corrected the social media user who shared a snippet of the Podcast and Chill episode on X. Some continued with the dark humour.

Here are some of the comments:

@bassyballz said:

“It went over your head as well 🤣😂. He had two heart attacks in his lifetime. So the joke had to do with his heart condition.”

@Tumz_kby highlighted:

“You’re wrong about the timelines. Rob dated Pearl Thusi more recently. The person who dated her during her teenage years and ultimately became the father of her baby when she was in varsity is Walter Mokoena.”

@lumkile_ngam joked:

“If she breaks his heart, that old man is gone.”

Sol Phenduka gives reality TV star marriage advice

Meanwhile, Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa aren't the only popular personalities who have received relationship advice from Sol Phenduka.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka gave a Married at First Sight SA Season 2 co-star marriage advice.

Phenduka shares the relationship advice that he gave Palesa Mphaki, whom he revealed he knows personally.

