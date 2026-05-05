Fan-favourite actors Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyelo have landed roles on Netflix's upcoming TV show The Polygamist

Zwane and Biyela previously portrayed lovers in South Africa's popular telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis

Social media users commented on the pair's roles and trailer for the show on Tuesday, 5 May 2026

'Sibongile & The Dlaminis' stars Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyela join 'The Polygamist'

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actors Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyela, who played lovers on Mzansi Wethu's popular telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis, have joined Netflix's The Polygamist.

Zwane previously trended on social media when she made startling allegations, which led to her departure on SIbongile & The Dlaminis.

Biyela, who is famously known for his villain role on The River, recently secured a role on Mzansi Magic's musical drama series Genesis.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, that Zwane and Biyela have secured roles on the Netflix series.

"Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyela star in the new Netflix telenovela #ThePolygamistNetflix. The 20-episode series is produced by Stained Glass Productions and will debut on the streaming platform on 12 June 2026," said the commentator.

The upcoming TV show follows a powerful CEO, Jonasi Gomora, whose thriving empire and multiple relationships begin to unravel as the women in his life expose the truth behind his success.

Biyela and Zwane will also be joined by Gugu Gumede, S'dumo Mtshali, Kwanele Mthethwa, S'thandiwe Kgoroge, Kenneth Nkosi, Celeste Ntuli, Wonder Ndlovu, Noluthando Shabalala, and Lwazie Keith Tsebesha.

South Africans comment on the actor's roles and trailer

@MissSasah said:

"Oh, they meet again, they have amazing chemistry."

@Preciou89242054 responded:

"Stained glass yoh, Uzalo straight."

@Kholofelokim wrote:

"My favourite cast."

@KingMammello said:

"It's weird seeing Sdumo Mtshali starring in a serious show and sex scenes; he's still Donga in my eyes. The part with the woman spre*d l*gs, Donga would say "Hauw or eyy."

@BirthedIWas responded:

"Yhuuu ai, I think I'm too old now because this thing of nudi*ty is putting me off shem."

@KgabaTau reacted:

"The concept fits Thembinkosi Mthembu, good thing he did not get the role. They would’ve said he’s typecast."

@KnockwonderK commented:

"Too many s*x scenes aren’t really a thing anymore."

Netflix South Africa shared a teaser of the upcoming telenovela on its X account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

@Siyanda_1011 reacted:

"My guy, Vuyo."

@KeneilweTS replied:

"The book is really good. I will read again before watching."

@SphindileZinde1 commented:

"I’m so happy for Kwanele and Celeste, it’s been long ngingababoni on TV."

@mosi26821 said:

"P*rn really sells, hey! So all these movies ke lepona one way."

@19940670m asked:

"Is there any Netflix thing without s*x? Aaayiii."

@queen_nosipho wrote:

"No, man, we are tired of s*x scenes. Iningi yini imali khona?"

@ZunguThandanan3 reacted:

"Month-end, I must buy my pack of Vaseline."

@Risizi_14 said:

"I just know he'll be eating that role up.....bro's an excellent actor."

'Sibongile & The Dlaminis' stars Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyela join 'The Polygamist'

Source: Instagram

Actress Luyanda Zwane shows off her stunning new wheels: “Welcome home”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former MisEducation actress Luyanda Zwane showed off her new wheels on social media.

The talented star took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share videos and photos of her new car.

Fans of the actress previously took to social media to bid farewell to the actress, who exited Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Sibongile & The Dlaminis.

Source: Briefly News