Today, Penny Coelen celebrates her 86th birthday, receiving warm wishes from social media users

Penny became the first South African to win the Miss World title at just 18 years old in 1958

The online community praised Penny's enduring beauty and wished her health and happiness on her special day

Former Miss South Africa Penny Coelen celebrates her 86th birthday. Image: Reg Speller

Source: Getty Images

15 April may be an ordinary day for some, but for Penny Coelen, a Durban-born South African pageant titleholder who won Miss World 1958, she celebrates her 86th birthday. Her personal milestone received applause from social media users.

The Facebook page Alles Wat Mal Is shared a collage of Penny during her youth and images taken over the past few years. Penny was only 18 when she became the first South African to hold the international title, working as a secretary at the time.

Take a look at the pictures of Penny in the Facebook post below:

Penny Coelen received a Facebook shout-out on her birthday. Image: Alles Wat Mal Is

Source: Facebook

More about the Miss World 1958 pageant

During the 8th Miss World pageant in 1958, Penny was one of 20 contestants ready to take the crown. The event took place on 13 October at the Lyceum Ballroom in London, England. The competition featured a swimwear category, elegant evening gowns, and an on-stage presentation.

According to the Miss World website, the first runner-up was France's Claudine Oger (later Claudine Auger, a famed Hollywood actress), and the second runner-up was Vinnie Ingemann from Denmark.

After her Miss World reign, Penny went on to become a successful media personality, appearing on international television and attending public engagements before entering the business and fashion industry.

The internet wishes Penny Coelen

Several members of the online community wished Penny on her special day and praised her beauty.

Gioia Casarotto wrote in the comment section:

"Happy birthday, lovely South African lady. Wishing you good health, happiness, and wealth. Have a great day. Proud of you."

Hanlie van Straaten sent their heartfelt message, writing:

"Still the most beautiful lady in South Africa, Penny. God bless you on your birthday and the rest of the year ahead."

Alice De Mon shared under the post:

"Penny, 86 and still gorgeous. I admired you from 1964 till now for fashion information for elderly women. Keep up the good work. Happy birthday, and many, many more."

Jenny Wright O'Hagan told the online community:

"I remember her so well, and she is still so beautiful."

3 Other stories about local beauty queens

In another article, Briefly News reported that a 12-year-old pageant contestant, Esihle Mangwana, will represent South Africa in Colombia at the Universal Queen International competition. She spoke to the publication about her achievement.

reported that a 12-year-old pageant contestant, Esihle Mangwana, will represent South Africa in Colombia at the Universal Queen International competition. She spoke to the publication about her achievement. Enhle Mdakne became a finalist at the Miss Teen Grand South Africa 2025 pageant. The young entrepreneur and youth advocate hoped to promote skills development and help young people survive in the world.

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Source: Briefly News