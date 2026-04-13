Meet Chelsea Lazkani: Everything to know about the Selling Sunset star

Chelsea Lazkani began working as a realtor in 2017 and joined the cast of the reality series Selling Sunset in 2022, during its fifth season. In a 2022 interview with Netflix's Tudum, she shared the reason behind her love for real estate and how "rubbing elbows with people who buy luxurious houses" is an inspiration for her.

I was exposed to beautiful, unique and exquisite properties while living in London and Los Angeles. I was like, "This is really aspirational." You start to think, "I am selling these houses and interacting with people who can buy them, maybe one day I can live in them too."

Chelsea Lazkani in September 2024 (L). The realtor at The Highlight Room in 2024 (R). Photo: Rachpoot, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chelsea joined the Oppenheim Group in July 2021 after her then-husband, Jeff Lazkani, introduced her to Jason Oppenheim.

after her then-husband, Jeff Lazkani, introduced her to Jason Oppenheim. Jeff and Chelsea have been involved in her highly publicised split, marred by cheating allegations and physical aggression accusations .

. The ex-couple shares two children: son Maddox Ali Lavon (born in 2019) and daughter Melia Iman (born in 2020).

Chelsea Lazkani's profile summary

Full name Chelsea Adefioye Lazkani Date of birth 26 January 1993 Age 33 years old (2026) Birthplace London, England, UK Nationality British-Nigerian Education University of Buckingham Marital status Unmarried Ex-partner Jeff Lazkani Children 2 Profession Reality TV star, real estate agent Social media Instagram TikTok

Chelsea Lazkani is a London native: A look at her roots

Chelsea (33 as of 2026) was born on 26 January 1993 to Elizabeth and Segun Adefioye. According to the South China Morning Post, she once told host Tan France of her early life:

My parents are Nigerian. I lived in London for the first 10 years of my life, before moving to Switzerland. I then moved to New Jersey and later to New York.

Speaking with The Mirror in 2022, Lazkani reflected on how her dad moved from Nigeria to the UK at age 29 with only £13 to his name.

When I was four to seven, we lived on council estates. I remember going to the shop and being unable to buy an extra loaf of bread because we had nothing. I always knew the value of a pound.

Today, Segun is an accomplished architect and property developer, while Elizabeth is the founder and CEO of Elevare Africa Consulting. The latter has been featured on lists of the "Most Powerful Black Women in Corporate America."

Real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani. Photo: @chelsealazkani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She attended university in Scotland and England

After completing her A-levels, Chelsea joined the University of Buckingham in 2011. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 2013. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lazkani earned a Master of Science in International Oil and Gas Management in 2015.

Chelsea made over $10 million in sales during her first year in real estate

From October 2015 to March 2016, Chelsea Lazkani worked as a solar analyst at NRG Clean Power. She was a business strategist at Applied LNG for about two years.

In July 2017, Lazkani joined Rodeo Realty as a real estate agent and worked there until January 2020. The following year, she joined The Oppenheim Group. In her interview with Tudum, Chelsea spoke about her strong work ethic, revealing:

When I commit to doing something, I give it my all, so I never look back and regret. If it was not meant for me, it was not meant for me because I know I did my best.

Elizabeth and Segun Adefioye. Photo: @bjadefioye (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She gained notoriety for starring in Selling Sunset

As of April 2026, Chelsea has appeared in 53 episodes of the reality show that follows the personal and professional lives of the real estate brokers of the Oppenheim Group. On joining the series, she told People in 2022:

Selling Sunset opened doors for me in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated. It can now educate and mentor Black women in the luxury sector in real estate.

Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff Lazkani in 2024

Speaking with the Daily Mail in 2022, Chelsea revealed she met Jeff on Tinder. She said of their first meeting:

We spoke about 15 times before getting together. When we met, our connection was instant. I felt like I had known him for so long.

The pair tied the knot on 12 August 2017. On 27 March 2024, TMZ reported that the realtor had filed for divorce from the businessman, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Chelsea Lazkani's sister, Oyinda (L). Elizabeth and her son, Richard (R). Photo: @bjadefioye (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In a September 2024 episode of Selling Sunset, Chelsea's co-star, Bre Tiesi, accused Jeff of infidelity. The ex-couple was declared legally single on 10 December 2024. According to US Weekly, Jeff denied the cheating allegation in a December 2025 Instagram post that read:

My marriage with Chelsea ended long before any of the accusations were made for reasons best known to us.

Jeff is reportedly dating Greek volleyball player Elena Milentigievits.

FAQs

Chelsea Lazkani currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How rich is Chelsea Lazkani?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chelsea has an estimated net worth of $3 million. During her marriage to Jeff, they paid $2.9 million for a California home. The property was believed to be worth approximately worth $4.2 million at the time of their split.

Jeff and Chelsea Lazkani (L). The ex-couple with their kids: Melia and Maddox (R). Photo: @chelsealazkani (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Chelsea Lazkani's ex-partner, Jeff, do?

According to Jeff's LinkedIn, he is a Managing Partner at Icon Media Direct. He has been working at the media agency for over a decade.

Wrapping up

Chelsea Lazkani transitioned from being a business strategist in the energy sector to a top-performing Los-Angeles based realtor. She rose to international fame after joining the cast of Selling Sunset in 2022 and is known for her bold fashion and high-stakes negotiations.

READ ALSO: Who is Maya Vander? Meet the real estate star behind Selling Sunset

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Maya Vander, an Israeli-American real estate agent. She appeared on Selling Sunset as part of The Oppenheim Group.

Maya founded her real estate firm, The Maya Vander Group, in 2020. She relocated to Miami where she lives with her husband, David Miller, and their three kids.

Proofreading by Rianette Cluley, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News