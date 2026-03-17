90 Day Fiancé season 4 introduced viewers to five couples navigating long-distance relationships. From Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett landing their own reality show because of their drama-plagued romance, to Jorge Nava serving time in prison for drug possession, so much has changed since the show wrapped in 2016. Are any couples still together?

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk (L). Olulowo Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan (R). Photo: @allafedoruk.ryan, @90day_kyia_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in March 2024.

in March 2024. Financial disputes and infidelity allegations marred Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett's bitter split.

marred Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett's bitter split. Nicole officially confirmed her split from Azan Tefou in July 2021.

in July 2021. Since the show, Narkyia Lathan has lost over 100 pounds and is a fitness enthusiast.

Meet the 90 Day Fiancé season 4 cast: The status of every couple

Only two couples who starred in 90 Day Fiancé season 4 are still together as of March 2026. After Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Pedro Jimeno, Alla Fedoruk, and Olulowo Shodipe received their K-1 visas, they were required to marry their partners within 90 days or return to their home countries. Azan Tefou's application was denied, reportedly due to "red flags" and a prior visa overstay in another country.

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk (Still together)

Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan with their children: Photo: @allafedoruk.ryan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When Ukrainian native Alla admitted that she was not in love with Kentucky resident Matt just before their March 2016 wedding, most viewers never thought their marriage would last.

However, they celebrated their 10th anniversary on 10 March 2026. Fedoruk shares two kids with Ryan: a daughter, Emmalyn (born in 2020), and a son, Marcus (born in 2022). Alla also has a son, Max, from a previous marriage. On 18 January 2026, she penned a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram, writing:

I would not trade my life for anything in the world. I am married to the love of my life, we have added two to our family, and we are still learning and finding our way together.

The Ryan family currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. He works in the automotive industry, while she is a lifestyle and wellness influencer.

Olulowo Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan (Still together)

Olulowo Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan with their daughter, Nifemi. Photo: @90day_kyia_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

At the start of their relationship, Pennsylvania native Lathan learnt that Shodipe had lied about his baby mama being dead, and him being a Nigerian prince.

However, she forgave him, and they exchanged vows in February 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Nifemi, in August 2020, and in 2023, Narkyia shared that Olulowo was officially a US citizen. On 4 June 2025, she took to Instagram to celebrate his special day via a post that read:

Happy birthday to the love of my life. Eight years of marriage, countless memories, and a lifetime still to go. You are my laughter on hard days and my calm in the chaos. I am grateful to have you in my life.

The pair primarily resides in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Lathan documented her triple-digit weight loss journey on social media.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava (Divorced)

Jorge Nava and Rhoda Blua with their kids (L). Anfisa Arkhipchenko (R). Photo: @mrjnava_, @anfisanava_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

During the onset of Anfisa and Jorge's relationship, it was clear that she loved him for his money, and he wanted her for her looks. They married in August 2017, and despite a famous dispute over a $10,000 handbag, they remained together until their official separation in November 2019.

Arkhipchenko served Nava with divorce papers following his 2018 arrest for substance trafficking. Their divorce was finalised in December 2020. During his incarceration, Jorge lost over 200 pounds. In 2021, he told ET of his dramatic transformation:

The desire to change what I could in my life sparked the changes you see now.

Jorge is married to Rhoda Blua. The pair has two kids: George and Zara. On the other hand, Russian native Anfisa is now an American citizen.

In 2022, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of California and appeared on the House of Villains reality TV show the following year.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (Split)

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou with her daughter, May. Photo: @alwayssnicole, @justazan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite getting engaged on the show, Azan and Nicole never legally got married. Financial and cultural conflicts plagued their relationship. At the beginning of their relationship, Tefou was labelled a villain after he constantly pressed Nafziger to lose weight and admitted he was only "55 per cent" attracted to her.

On 13 July 2021, she announced their split after nearly five years of an on-again-off-again relationship. After the show, Nicole worked at Starbucks and later enrolled at the State College of Florida.

Currently, she lives in Florida with her daughter, May. Nafziger has faced backlash for occasionally posting misleading clickbait links, some of which have falsely suggested that she had passed away. Azan, who reportedly still resides in Morocco, has largely stayed away from the limelight.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno (Divorced)

Chantel Everett (L). Pedro Jimeno (R). Photo: @chantel_j_, @pedrojosejrjimeno (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dominican Republic native Jimeno and Atlanta resident Chantel married in March 2016. They starred in their own spin-off, The Family Chantel.

However, he filed for divorce in May 2022, stating that the marriage was "irretrievably broken". Their messy split involved accusations of infidelity and financial theft, and mutual restraining orders. In December 2025, Everett became engaged to musician Ashley Bowen after coming out as queer on the spin-off 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

She remains a prominent reality TV star and is an aesthetic nurse. In January 2026, Pedro was rumoured to be in a relationship with Karen. He works as a real estate agent in Norcross, Georgia.

Wrapping up

Out of the five couples who starred in 90 Day Fiancé season 4, only Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk, and Olulowo Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan have successfully maintained their marriages in 2026. The rest of the couples are no longer together, with some, like Jorge Nava, remarrying, and Chantel Everett getting engaged again.

READ MORE: Love Island 2019: where are they now? Catch up with your favourite stars

As Briefly.co.za published, the whereabouts of Love Island 2019 cast vary, with most of them in new relationships and thriving careers. The 5th season of the UK dating series featured over 30 contestants during its 58-day run. It included original Islanders and bombshell arrivals.

The show was full of shock dumpings and epic Casa Amor drama. Love Island 2019 runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only couple from the season still together.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News