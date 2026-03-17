90 Day Fiancé season 6: Where are they now? The status of every couple

90 Day Fiancé season 6 ranks among one of the most talked-about sequels of the reality TV show due to some of the couple’s high-intensity drama. From Larissa Lima’s multiple arrests on domestic battery charges to Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s infidelity-plagued romance, so much has changed since the series aired over seven years ago. Are any couples still together?

Steven Frend (L). Fernanda Flores (C). Colt Johnson (R). Photo: @frendsteven, @ferfloresoficial, @savagecoltj (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

90 Day Fiancé follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa , which allows foreign fiancés of American citizens to enter the US.

follows , which allows foreign fiancés of American citizens to enter the US. The couples on the show are required to marry within 90 days , or the foreign fiancé must leave the US.

, or the foreign fiancé must leave the US. As of March 2026, most of the couples from 90 Day Fiancé season 6 are no longer together .

season 6 . Some of the cast members, including Kalani Faagata and Larissa Lima, have moved on to explore new romantic connections after their divorces.

The sixth season of the 90 Day Fiancé series originally aired from October 2018 to January 2019 on TLC. Since then, the cast has experienced significant life changes, with only one couple confirmed to still be together as of early 2026. Meet the cast of 90 Day Fiancé season 6 and explore their current relationship status.

Colt Johnson (Las Vegas, Nevada) and Larissa Lima (Brazil) - Divorced

Larissa Lima during her 2019 official divorce party (L). Colt Johnson at Gentille Chhun's home in 2019 (R). Photo: Bryan Steffy, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After several failed relationships with American women, Colt went online and met Larissa via social media. He was 33, while she was 31 at the time of their first meet-up in Mexico.

Johnson proposed to Lima after five days. However, he is a mama’s boy, and she has to make adjustments to fit into his life. Although Colt’s family was sceptical that Larissa was using him to get a US visa, the duo married in June 2018.

On 11 January 2019, he filed for divorce following multiple domestic arrests involving Lima, per The Blast. The divorce was finalised in April 2019, with Johnson’s attorney releasing a statement to People, saying:

Colt is pleased that the matter is resolved, and they can now move on with their lives. He wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

After the divorce, Larissa briefly dated a man named Zachye. She was fired from the franchise after a 2020 CamSoda performance and now works as a model.

Johnson married his longtime friend, Vanessa Guerra, in February 2021, but they separated in early 2024. She cited loss of love and his mother’s constant involvement as the reasons behind their split.

Kalani Faagata (Orange County, California) and Asuelu Pulaa (Samoa) - Separated

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa with their sons, Kennedy and Oliver. Photo: @kalanifaagata (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kalani (29) met Asuelu (23) while she was vacationing in Samoa, where he was working. She soon got pregnant with his child (Oliver), and they exchanged nuptials in September 2018. The following year, the couple welcomed their second son, Kennedy.

They officially split in late 2023, following revelations of Pulaa’s serial cheating. Faagata moved on with partner Dallas Nuez, and they welcomed a daughter (Masina Bee) in June 2024. After the split, Asuelu remained in the US and joined the Army, graduating in mid-2025.

Ashley Martson (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania) and Jay Smith (Jamaica) - Divorced

Jay Smith and Ashley Martson at the Industria Studios in 2019. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Ashley (31) and Jay (20) met at a club while she was attending a friend’s wedding in Jamaica. Later, he tracked her down on social media and proposed six months later, after she returned to visit him. The pair tied the knot in May 2018.

However, days after the wedding, Martson found out that he had created a Tinder account and was messaging other women. According to People, she announced their split via a now-deleted Instagram post in September 2020. She wrote:

Jay and I are separating for good. No one cheated, but I simply cannot get over the past. Sometimes broken trust cannot be repaired.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021. Ashley operates a successful hair salon and is engaged to partner Joseph. Jay welcomed a son with his girlfriend, Kayla, in July 2025.

Steven Frend (Bowie, Maryland) and Olga Koshimbetova (Russia) - Separated

Olga Koshimbetova (L). Steven Frend (R). Photo: @koshimbetova, @frendsteven (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Steven and Olga (both 20) met on the beach while she was vacationing in the US for the summer. After just a month and a half, she found out she was pregnant, and they began planning for her to relocate to the States.

They exchanged vows in August 2019, but briefly separated in October 2020. Later, the pair reconciled and welcomed their second child in 2022. However, they split in July 2024, and Frend confirmed the news via Instagram Stories the following month, per In Touch. He wrote:

We have decided to split and put our kids first.

Olga currently works as a photographer in the US, while Steven is reportedly pursuing a modelling career.

Eric Rosenbrook (Baraboo, Wisconsin) and Leida Margaretha (Indonesia) - Married

Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook. Photo: @omundoonlinereal, @90daymemequeen (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Eric (40) and Leida (29) met after he posted a personal ad on an international website. The father of three proposed two days after their first face-to-face meeting. They got married in July 2018. Margaretha filed for divorce in early 2024, but dismissed it days later.

According to People, Rosenbrook was arrested on misdemeanour battery charges in July 2025 after he slapped her while she was holding their baby. The same month, they lost their 5-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor.

In March 2026, Eric confirmed to TMZ that they were still together amid the court ruling that their child’s death was “non-accidental.” Leida is scheduled to appear in court in June 2026 following charges of forgery, wire fraud and identity theft.

Jonathan Rivera (Lumberton, North Carolina) and Fernanda Flores (Mexico) - Divorced

Jonathan Rivera (L). Fernanda Flores (R). Photo: @jonathan_myrealtor, @ferfloresoficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jonathan (32) proposed to Fernanda (19) three months after they met at a club in Mexico. They married in May 2018, but separated in January 2019. Their divorce was finalised in March 2020, with Flores taking to Instagram to write:

Officially single! This is not a failure; it is the beginning of a new chapter.

After the divorce, Rivera moved on with Janelle Miller, and they have two kids. They live in Michigan, where he works as a real estate agent. Fernanda has been in a long-term relationship with boxing champion Noel Mikaelian.

Wrapping up

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha are the only couple from 90 Day Fiancé season 6 who are still together. Although others, including Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova, are still legally married, they are no longer in a romantic relationship and are in the process of finalising their divorce.

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News