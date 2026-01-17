Although some Love Island romances fizzle out in the real world, for some contestants, the reality dating show is the origin story for their happily ever after. From villa theatrics to real-life experiences, these couples defy all odds in the name of love. So, which Love Island Australia couples are still together?

Eric Garcia and Kaylah Holmes (L). Georgia Murray and Nate Page (R). Photo: @kaylah.holmes, @georgia.murrayy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Love Island Australia features 7 seasons , with each of its 202 episodes running for approximately 60 minutes.

, with each of its 202 episodes running for approximately 60 minutes. The production locations for the show are Mallorca, Spain (2018), Fiji (2019) and Byron Bay (2021).

(2018), (2019) and (2021). Eric Garcia and Kaylah Holmes from Season 6 (2024) are still together as of January 2026.

Which couples from Love Island Australia are still together?

Love Island Australia features a group of single contestants who attempt to find love while residing in a luxury villa isolated from the outside world.

Although some islanders walked out of the show couples, most of their romances fizzled out after a few months. Nonetheless, these four couples are proof that a Love Island love story can be the real deal.

Austen Bujega and Claudia Bonifazio (Season 4, 2022)

Claudia Bonifazio and Austen Bujega. Photo: @austenbugeja (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

It was no surprise when Claudia and Austen won the 2022 season and bagged the $50,000 prize money, as they were inarguably one of the strongest couples. During a December 2022 appearance on Channel Nine’s Today show, per the Daily Mail, Bujega shared insights into their relationship, revealing:

Claudia and I are still together and in love. We are now official.

After the season finale, Claudia said of Austen in a statement:

Winning is amazing, but finding someone like Austen is a dream come true. He is everything I ever wanted in a partner and more. I feel so lucky to have you in my life.

Meanwhile, Austen said:

Going into the villa, I never expected to find someone like Claudia. However, I am glad I found her because we have such an intense chemistry and amazing connection.

In 2024, the couple confirmed that they had moved in together in Sydney after Austen relocated from Adelaide.

Tyra Johannes and Kale Roberts (Season 5, 2023)

Kale Roberts and Tyra Johannes. Photo: @tyrajohannes (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

It was a rollercoaster ride for romantics Tyra and Kale as they initially did not couple up after he entered the villa as a bombshell.

However, their romance soon blossomed until fans deemed them worthy of winning the 2023 season. In a 2024 interview with 9Entertainment, Johannes confirmed she was still in a relationship with Roberts. She also confirmed they were welcoming a new addition to their little family.

We are expecting a typical Gold Coast puppy soon.

She also narrated how they celebrated their first anniversary in September, saying:

Although Kale had had a busy day, he took me out for dinner in the evening. We had some really nice red wine.

Tyra also shared how Kale helps her deal with some of her life’s hurdles, stating:

I am someone who cares what people think of me, and that gives me so much pressure. But my partner is the exact opposite of me. It is incredible how he manages to calm me down when it comes to outside pressure.

Georgia Murray and Nate Page (Season 5, 2023)

Nate Page and Georgia Murray. Photo: @georgia.murrayy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nate and Georgia got dumped from the Island after their fellow islanders voted them the “least compatible”. According to 9Entertainment, the pair split for a while after leaving the villa but rekindled their romance a few months later. Georgia explained:

After we returned to Sydney, we dated briefly, but life was hectic, so we eventually broke up. However, we started talking again because we both felt there was still a flame there. Nate and I are back together; we just fit like a glove.

On how the outside world relieved some pressure off their relationship, Murray added:

I am dating a different Nate. He is calmer now that his family and friends surround him. This is our fresh start.

As of January 2026, Georgia and Nate are still together, frequently sharing loved-up photos on social media.

Eric Garcia and Kaylah Holmes (Season 6, 2024)

Kaylah Holmes and Eric Garcia. Photo: @kaylah.holmes (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Although bombshells Holmes and Garcia entered the villa later, they formed a connection so strong that it took them to the Grand Finale.

While the pair did not win the season, they are the only couple from Season 6 that are still together. During a January 2025 appearance on the White Fox After Hours podcast, the couple revealed what drew them to each other. Kaylah said:

His energy was just right. I knew it from the get-go.

Eric, on his part, revealed.

I loved how mature she was and how well she expressed her feelings from our first conversation. I also like the fact that we are in the same industry.

Speaking with 9Entertainment, Kaylah shared that they were living together on Sydney’s Northern Beach.

We see each other daily because we work together in the gym, and it just keeps getting better and better. The rapid flow of our relationship amuses me every day, and I love it.

Eric narrated the first time he said the L word, saying:

I told her I love her shortly after leaving the villa. Sometimes when you know, you know.

Garcia and Holmes have reached several relationship milestones, including adopting a puppy and getting matching tattoos.

FAQs

Love Island Australia launched its first season in 2018. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couples who have been to the villa:

Are Eden and Erin still together?

Love Island Australia’s Season 1 runners-up Erin and Eden are no longer an item. They announced their split in September 2018, two months after the show wrapped up.

How long did Grant and Tayla stay together?

The winner of the show’s first season, Tayla and Grant, broke up two weeks after leaving the villa when she discovered her had only gone on the show to promote his clothing brand. In fact, Grant had a girlfriend outside the villa and kept it a secret.

Did EM and Mercedes break up?

Love Island Australia Season 6 winners, Emily and Mercedes, confirmed their split just one day after the Grand finale aired in December 2024. The latter noted that the lack of communication and distance caused their romance to fizzle out.

Conclusion

As of January 2026, only a handful of Love Island Australia couples from various seasons are still together. They include Claudia and Austen, Kale and Tyra, Kaylah and Eric, and Georgia and Nate.

