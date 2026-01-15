The newly-released legal drama Law , Love and Betrayal is expected to return for another season

Following a blockbuster premiere, fans will now be introduced to even more gripping storylines and new characters who will add their signature flair to the already compelling show

Briefly News got more insight into one of the show's new characters and what fans can look forward to in the new season

Showmax released the trailer for the second season of 'Law, Love & Betrayal.' Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Law, Love and Betrayal is returning for another season, and a new bombshell has officially entered the building.

Showmax has just released the trailer for the second season of the gripping legal drama series, featuring several new characters, including one of South Africa's most-loved television lawyers, Sandra Stein, played by the formidable Shannon Esra.

Famous for her work on several Mzansi Magic drama telenovelas, from The Queen to The River, the award-winning actress is hailed as a powerhouse of South African television, whose presence on screen has become a hallmark of high-quality drama.

After season one left viewers on a cliffhanger that saw the Gumede & Associates empire crumble, Esra described the new season as a must-watch.

"Season 2 is a must-watch because the characters are pushed into much more uncomfortable territory. The stakes are higher, the choices are more complex, and everyone is compelled to confront who they truly are, both professionally and personally. It certainly deepens the world that Season 1 introduced."

Actress Shannon Esra spoke about joining the second season of 'Law, Love & Betrayal.' Image: Supplied

Source: Original

In an interview exclusively shared with Briefly News, the actress reflected on the day she was called to take on the role of Sandra Stein, saying her "Yes" was almost instantaneous.

Esra revealed that she had a close working relationship with director Christo Davids after working together on Legacy. She mentioned that the call came in the middle of season one of LLB, after fans pushed to have her on the show.

"People on Twitter were asking where Sandra was. So when Christo approached me, I gladly obliged. It felt almost inevitable – here you have this wonderful legal show, and we’re somehow ignoring this incredibly popular fan favourite."

The second season of Law, Love and Betrayal officially premieres on Sunday, 8 March 2026, at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161, and on Monday, 9 March, on Showmax.

Ahead of the premiere, fans have been treated to a thrilling trailer. Watch it below.

Shannon Esra on playing a lawyer

Speaking on her role, the actress believes that Sandra's boldness, brilliance and mystique are what have drawn fans to her. In fact, she reveals that she has played the role with such precision that many viewers now believe she is a real-life lawyer.

"They still think I’m a lawyer. Every day, I’m asked how I can be of service. Then, when I tell people I’m an actor, they get really perplexed and advise me to go to law school. It’s hilarious, really."

She mentioned that the biggest compliment she has received from viewers was young people reaching out to her to say that Sandra Stein had inspired them to pursue careers in law.

And while she makes being an on-screen lawyer look effortless, Esra explained that it isn't as easy as it looks.

"These scripts go through consulting law firms, so they’re extensively researched and verified as accurate. The writers sit with the script far longer than the actors do.

"But we’re also making a TV show, so there has to be creative licence. If we filmed things exactly as they happen in court, it would be a snooze-fest. It’s about balancing research with entertainment."

She emphasised that her love for legal shows contributed greatly to her making her role so believable.

