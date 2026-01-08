Lerato Nxumalo and Bonko Thabethe's on-screen chemistry is being questioned by fans of Genesis

According to viewers, the pair is falling short of showing an authentic attraction for each other, despite portraying the roles of a newly-engaged couple

While some blamed the allegedly bland storyline, others pointed a finger at Nxumalo's acting prowess as the reason for the lack of passion in her scenes with her on-screen lover

Fans questioned the lack of chemistry between Lerato Nxumalo and Naymaps Maphalala on 'Genesis.' Images: naymaps, lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Viewers of the new Mzansi Magic hit series Genesis aired their frustrations about the show's lead couple, Owethu Hlope and Bonko Thabethe, played by actors Lerato Nxumalo and Naymaps Maphalala.

X (formerly Twitter) user Lehlogonol34722 ignited a heated debate on 7 January 2026, criticising the pair's on-screen chemistry, or lack thereof, despite countless efforts to portray an authentic bond.

"No matter how hard they both try, the chemistry is not chemistrying."

The couple's on-screen relationship is entangled in a complex web of business, family and loyalty, often finding them at odds.

Newly engaged, Owethu is a determined and protective figure who uses power and manipulation to get her way. Her clashes with her fiancé's former lover and star-signee to his record label, Mmarona, are rooted in a deep-rooted jealousy and find the record label owner having to pick sides.

However, despite the intense emotions of the storyline, several viewers are finding it hard to connect to the power couple. One user, Nkulerrrh, noted Lerato's newlywed status as a probable cause for the lack of connection with her on-screen lover.

"I don’t blame him. The girl is newly married, of course, she can’t do such scenes."

The debate surrounding the series has moved from the plot to the performances, as a wave of viewers take to social media to voice their disappointment over the perceived lack of romantic spark between the lead actors.

Catch up on the discussion about Genesis below.

Viewers discuss Owethu Hlope and Bonko Thabethe

Fans of the show did not waste time dissecting the couple's lack of romantic spark. Read some of their comments below.

TheRealMotase said:

"Their relationship is cold on our screens."

theoutsid3r10 wrote:

"Today's Mzansi telenovelas don't understand chemistry; they need to be taught how to create it. They don't have that thing; gone are the days."

Reitu_d confessed:

"Their storyline is just not doing it for me."

NMqayi92277 added:

"Thank you, they are just forcing things."

Lerato Nxumalo's acting was blamed for her lack of romantic chemistry with Naymaps Maphalala on 'Genesis.' Image: lratonxumalo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others pointed fingers at Lerato, blaming her acting skills as the root cause of the allegedly bland storyline.

thestarter_ said:

"Her acting is terrible, with her constant hand gestures all the time."

Nkulerrrh argued:

"Lerato is a bad actress. Sorry, not sorry!"

muthambi_ndivho added:

"Because the girl is a horrible actress."

tshego_fatso12 responded:

"I can't be the only one. But her acting is not as good, and I feel like this character requires a lot. I hope she will improve."

Thembi Nyandeni joins Blood Legacy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni joining the cast of Blood Legacy.

It was reported that the former Zone 14 star would possibly serve as a replacement for another legendary thespian who tragically lost her life in 2024.

Source: Briefly News