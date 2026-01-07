Media mogul Bonang Matheba has officially given her stamp of approval to Shekhinah’s latest musical offering, taking to social media to champion the singer's new track

While Queen B is a well-known supporter of homegrown talent, her public shout-out left social media and even Shekhinah herself completely starstruck

The post triggered a massive wave of positivity, with fans from both camps flooding the comments to celebrate Shekhinah’s unique sound and Bonang’s legendary taste

Bonang Matheba gave one of Shekhinah's songs her stamp of approval.

Source: Instagram

In a beautiful moment of women supporting women, South African media maven Bonang Matheba entered the chat to crown one of the country’s most-loved songbirds, Shekhinah.

The media personality officially gave her stamp of approval to Shekhinah’s latest song, taking to social media to show off her musical taste.

In a Twitter (X) post shared on 6 January 2025, Queen B endorsed the Suited singer's track with Amapiano sensation Young Stunna titled Spoonky.

"Shekinah ft Young Stunna - Spoonky."

Released as part of the singer's latest project, Less Trouble, which dropped on 8 August 2025, the song quickly became a standout from the project.

The support didn't end with a simple share. Taking her praise to the comment section, the media mogul gushed, "Our ears are BLESSED," while specifically shouting out Una Rams for his immaculate contribution to the track's songwriting; a rare moment where the performer and the writer all receive their flowers.

In the wake of the track's debut, Young Stunna was overwhelmed with emotion, expressing his deep-seated gratitude for the opportunity to work with Shekhinah, a collaboration he hailed as the ultimate dream come true.

"I’m so speechless. I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life, and I wish I could go back and tell my younger self wagwan in 25, man. When big sis hit me up for this, I couldn’t believe it because I’m a big fan. Thank you so much for trusting me with this one, sis, ticked another wish on the list."

Reacting to Bonang's post, it was evident that Shekhinah was shocked, only able to exclaim "No way" with a crying emoji, proving that even South Africa’s biggest stars still have "pinch-me" moments when the Queen of media shows them love.

Bonang Matheba showed love to Shekhinah's song, 'Spoonky.'

Source: Instagram

The song is one of the few that Bonang spotlighted on her page, including Mut4y's Together, Why I Do It by August Alsina and Lil Wayne, and Gigi Lamayne and Natasha Chansa's 2023 single, Africa is Not A Jungle, showcasing her diverse taste.

In 2025, the media maven proved that she's also a hip hop head when she admitted to being a huge fan of rapper A-Reece, expressing her pride in being a Slime.

By showing love for Shekhinah's single, the media mogul has essentially given the track a golden seal of approval, likely propelling the collaboration to even greater heights on the local and international charts.

It currently sits in the third spot of the singer's popular tracks on Spotify, with over 2 million streams and counting, and stands as a testament to the undeniable chemistry between Shekhinah and Young Stunna that fans clearly can’t get enough of.

With Bonang’s stamp of approval now added to the mix, those numbers are expected to skyrocket even further.

See Shekhinah and Bonang Matheba's interaction below.

Fans react to Bonang Matheba and Shekhinah's posts

The online community joined the conversation to sing Shekhinah's praises for her incredible work on the song.

ZalaPapi said:

"You did a thing with that song."

Just4uUju wrote:

"What you did with that track, Bab'Jabu Khanyile would be proud of that sample. I myself was like no ways, this girl is on another."

Mbukwase_ posted:

"My most listened to song last year, by the way. What you did there?"

VeroniccahBrown declared:

"What a beautiful song. Definitely playing it at my wedding."

Fransie_boi was gagged:

"Like, do you know you’re Shekhinah?"

