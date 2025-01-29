Shekhinah has assured fans that her album is almost complete and revealed she spent a lot of money on its production, calling it a beautiful journey

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, with many asking for details on features and the release date

Some fans suggested a Valentine's Day release, expressing excitement for the upcoming album

Popular singer Shekhinah has assured her fans that she has new music on the way. The singer recently opened up about the cost of making her highly-anticipated body of work.

Shekhinah has opened up about her new album. Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC

Source: Getty Images

Shekhinah's album almost complete

South African music lovers are in for a special treat from their favourite musicians who have been teasing new music. Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest recently predicted that his new single will be a hit, while Murdah Bongz teased a new album.

Taking to her X page, talented vocalist Shekhinah also told fans that her album is almost complete. The singer also mentioned that she used a lot of money on the album, but believes it was all worth it. She wrote:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

"I’ve never in my life spent so much money on an album but I had such a beautiful time making it ✨it’s the journey no?"

Fans can't wait for Shekhinah's new album

Although the singer did not share much information about her new album, fans can't wait for its release. Many asked Shekhinah to drop more hints including who she featured and when they can expect the album to drop.

@NdabeLit said:

"As long as you got the masters you're good."

@m_kobene commented:

"We are with you all the way. Your returns will be tripled."

@Simmy_M_ wrote:

"Exciting Features? And production? Mhhh🥳🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@fusii_m added:

"Ohh I can’t wait! 😭😭"

@PhistolT wrote:

"We need a release date."

@Madziba_Sipho said:

"Could it drop on a VDay? That would be nice, thou. Esp for us who are not sure what to buy on Vday for our GFs."

Shekhinah has shared details about her upcoming album. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle teases new song title Sorry

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one thing about DJ Zinhle is that she never disappoints when it comes to giving her supporters great music every chance she gets.

The South African House Music producer and DJ Zinhle Jiyane has made headlines once again on social media as she excitedly shared with her fans and followers that she will be releasing a new song which is the first one she will be dropping this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News