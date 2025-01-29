An Afrikaans teacher took to social media to address her pupils in a heartbreaking viral footage

The woman made an announcement that was sad and uplifting but also revealed her unwavering care

The emotional clip captured Mzansi’s attention, stirring words of love and respect in the comments section

Teachers often make a profound impact on their students. An Afrikaans teacher whose absence from school was felt, delivered a tearful farewell video on social media.

Woman announces exit from school

She responded to a curious pupil, revealing she won’t return to the classroom. In the clip on her TikTok page @funyatanya, she gave a final lesson to the kids.

Words to live by

The educator who seems to be dealing with health issues also shared some words of wisdom.

"Remember to be kind and respectful like I've always taught you. Remember to shoot for the moon and even if you fall you land among the stars. You are kind, you are important, and you matter no matter what."

Mzansi TikTokkers extend support

South Africans were moved by her sincerity and showered her with messages of love and well wishes.

@thembelihlemthuli7 posted:

"Even if tjoppie was an insult, I'd still stay because you made it sound beautiful. Much love! 🥺😍😍"

@ChantelleNaude shared:

"I resigned on the 31 December. Missing my choppies as well. They were the best part of my day. 🥰 Keeping you in my thoughts. ❤️"

@Gillian wrote:

"Healing and prayers for you. 🙏🙏🙏"

@Aviationgirl mentioned:

"You are a tjoppie because it takes someone special to be a beautiful tjoppie. My heart is so touched. Word gou gesond."

@Sipokazi typed:

"May the good Lord be with you always. May He continue to give you strength to fight and restore your health. In Jesus' name, I pray. 🙏"

@MarkJansevanRensb commented:

"Healing in the name of Jesus. ❤"

@Shakira888 said:

"Juffrou. This broke me. I am a 36yr old tjoppie and you have me bawling! 😞I wasn't ready."

@Sharon196721 added:

"You are such an inspiration. God bless you, girl. Stay strong! 🤗🤗🤗."

@Ursula said:

"Sending love and prayer."

