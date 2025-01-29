The South African DJ and music producer DJ Zinhle had some new music for her fans and followers

The reality TV star posted a preview of her upcoming song which she featured other artists on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section sharing their reactions to the preview of the new song

DJ Zinhle teased new music.

Source: Getty Images

One thing about DJ Zinhle is that she never disappoints when it comes to giving her supporters great music every chance she gets.

DJ Zinhle set to drop new song

The South African House Music producer and DJ Zinhle Jiyane has made headlines once again on social media as she excitedly shared with her fans and followers that she will be releasing a new song which is the first one she will be dropping this year.

The media personality who was previously dragged for perving over the American singer and songwriter Chris Brown, shared a preview of her upcoming track, Sorry, in which she had featured Skillz Musiq, SectionFive and MK productions ZA on her Instagram page, leaving many of her fans buzzing with excitement.

The clip was captioned:

“4 days to go! Sorry - DJ Zinhle & @Skillz_Musiq ft @SectionFive_ & @MKProductionsZA. Please repost to your stories for your Bestie. #S#SorrySingleD#DJZinhleS#SKILLZMusiqD#DanceAnthemS#SectionFiveMKProductions.”

Fans can’t wait for Zinhle to drop the song

Many netizens buzzed with excitement as DJ Zinhle teased them with her upcoming new song on social media, and many of them flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here’s what they had to say:

_andr__i said:

“We are within.”

madlamini_makanya wrote:

“Bestie dropping on my birthday, talk about celebration on a celebration.”

noxolo1685 responded:

“Fire in the house, this is a 2025 hit like it's on fire. Yoh mama Zinhle is fighting ngeke guys.”

Siphosandilem replied:

“This song is nice.”

DJ Zinhle is set to drop a new song.

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle impresses fans with her life-saving hack

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that not only is she Africa's number 1 DJ, but she is also a problem solver. DJ Zinhle's ways recently had tongues wagging.

South African DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle showed off an impressive life hack. The DJ was packing for a trip, but she was pressed for time. So she wore her rollerskates to minimise any time lost.

Source: Briefly News