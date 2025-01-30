A woman recently shared the ultimate plug for affordable denim jeans with her TikTok followers

The content creator claimed the store is the cheapest outlet in Pretoria where you can find denim items

Hundreds of netizens appreciated the brief virtual tour and her willingness to share the information

A woman showed a spot for affordable denims. Image: @chloeangela265/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

If denim’s your style, you’ll love this latest fashion find. One woman dropped a TikTok unveiling a hidden gem in Pretoria.

Woman shows denim store

She said the store is called Denim SA, located at 231 Helen Joseph Street near Church Square.

The lady raved about jeans going for as little as R100, which is rare these days. The video on her TikTok page @chloeangela265 also revealed trendy bags and shoes.

Denim pants were stacked on a shelf. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

It appears to be a budget shopper’s paradise in the heart of Mzansi’s capital. In just two days, the video fetched over 392,000 views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users show interest

Lots of viewers were instantly sold. Some asked about the sizing of the clothes in the comments section.

See some comments below:

@tribal_aesthetics shared:

"I buy my jeans here. The quality is amazing and very affordable. Zara will never see me! 🤣🤣"

@YamkelayamiegGqesha asked:

"Any runners here?"

@NoloSupreme stated:

"I’m running there now."

@mccallumdemi99 joked:

"How does it feel to live near paradise? 😑"

@user7925812359588 mentioned:

"I always buy from there. They fit me like a glove cabana mina ngiysdudla and they cover everything. 🥰🥰🥰 Life saver."

@mocinry1234 posted:

"They never have sizes I’ve been going there I even gave up."

@justwame39 suggested:

"If you can, please go to the store. The sizing is a bit tricky."

@vivtotheworld added:

"You are feeding my denim addiction."

Source: Briefly News