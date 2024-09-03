A TikTok user showcased stunning summer dresses from Foschini, sparking excitement among fashion lovers eager to buy them

The vibrant designs, perfect for the season, have become a must-have, with many sharing their enthusiasm in the comments

Foschini has solidified its status as a go-to for trendy summer outfits

A TikTok user shared vibrant and chic summer dresses from Foschini, quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts.

A babe shared a glimpse of some stunning short summer dresses from Foschini, leaving fashion enthusiasts smitten.

The video showcased the vibrant and chic designs, which are perfect for the season.

Unsurprisingly, the dresses have quickly become a must-have, with many planning to rush to the nearest store to buy them.

The girlies are ready to shop for summer dresses

The dresses, celebrated for their flattering fit and stylish appeal, have sparked excitement among fashion lovers, who have flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

The dresses featured in the video are certainly a hit:

Despite the playful banter, it’s clear that @oh.lungile has successfully plugged the girlies with this latest fashion find, solidifying Foschini’s status as a go-to destination for stylish and trendy summer outfits.

The girlies are running to Foschini

User @Dee was among the first to express her excitement, writing:

“I won’t walk, I’m going to run to Foschini in the morning 🥹🥹🥹”

Others, like @muano._, complained about their timing, noting:

“I haven’t worn mine yet coz I had to fix the waist now everyone is buying it. 😭😭”

The comments also revealed some light-hearted frustrations, with @Coco speculating:

“Lemme Guess... These Are Under The Y&G Brand Right😔?”

@Nozipho Mzobe added humour to the mix and hinted at whether the dress enhances the waist or if there’s a little help behind the scenes.

“🔥🔥Stunning. Iyakufanela 😍 Mana, does it grip the waist vele or uyibambile ngemumva?”

Meanwhile, @Lebogang | The Content Creator, was quick to show her love for a particular piece, saying:

“Love the white one 😍”

While @Bokang Sibongile Oliphant admitted to trying to resist the purchase, only to be swayed by @oh.lungile’s influence:

“I've been avoiding buying it and I see it almost everyday.. You're such a bad influence 😭😭😭 (as I go buy it).”

But not everyone was ready to jump on the bandwagon without hesitation. @Pookos23, who already owns the dress, shared her concerns:

“I bought this dress in July and have not worn it since not because it’s been cold but I always wonder if it will suit me like it suits other kids 😓. Borrow me the body hle🥰”

The sentiment of needing a perfect figure to match the dress was echoed by others, with @Lindi_sk playfully remarking:

“I need it to come with the body 😭😭”

@K. expressed her hope that the dress would magically enhance her body shape:

“I hope liphuma nomzimba 😡🫵🏾😭" [I hope it comes with the body.]

