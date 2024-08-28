A woman sent social media buzzing with a video showcasing stunning new dresses at The Fix, all under R250

Her enthusiasm ignited excitement among fans eager to shop the chic, budget-friendly options for the new season

The Fix's collection is now a must-visit for fashionistas looking to stay trendy without spending a fortune

A woman caused a stir on social media by sharing a video of herself trying on stylish new dresses at The Fix, priced under R250. Images: @azandamashenge.

A hun sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a video of herself trying on some stunning new dresses at The Fix, priced under R250.

In the video, she excitedly showcases the latest trends, urging her followers not to walk but to run to the store to grab these fashionable finds.

Hun plugs the girlies with affordable dresses

@azandamashenge highlighted the chic and budget-friendly options perfect for the new season. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and it didn't take long for her followers to flood the comments with excitement.

"@The FIX 'I couldn't help it.' The beautiful stock for the new season. 🥰💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 Come with me ❤️"

As the video continues to circulate, it's clear that Azanda's fashion plug has struck a chord with those looking for stylish yet affordable wardrobe updates:

SA girlies are excited over fashionable dresses

The Fix's new season collection is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for those who want to stay trendy without breaking the bank. One follower, @Samantha, couldn't contain her joy, commenting:

"🥰🥰 First dress I'm going to buy it 'cause my birthday is coming."

The excitement continued as @Miss•Mash expressed her desire for one of the featured outfits, stating:

"The two-piece outfit 🤞🏾❤️😻😍 want it definitely."

However, not everyone was looking for full coverage. A user with the handle @👽❤️‍🔥 humorously asked:

"These are beautiful 🥰 but where are the short dresses and skirts? We can't be in these at groove 🙃😂 help."

This light-hearted comment added a playful tone to the discussion, reflecting the diverse tastes of fashion enthusiasts. @inno 9601 had her heart set on a specific piece, exclaiming:

"The brown one kumele ngiyithole boooo❤️" [I must get it, boo.]

While Santra Boutique seemed ready to splurge, declaring:

"I'm going for all the outfits."

The love for these affordable dresses was evident across the board. Another user, @NotYourAlex., was curious about the variety available, asking:

"Was there other colors in the first one?"

This sparked further interest in the collection, as shoppers eagerly anticipated the chance to explore the full range of options at The Fix.

