A savvy personal runner showcased fashion finds from Johannesburg’s notorious Small Street

She shared a viral TikTok post that displays images of the six stunning, long, and flowy dresses

The pictures sparked curiosity among fashionistas who want to get their hands on the stylish clothes

A personal runner showed stunning clothing items from Small Street. Image: @dineopersonalrunner

Source: TikTok

To survive South Africa's economy, sometimes you need to slay on a budget. One personal shopper/runner is stepping up to plug people with affordable clothing items.

Woman reveals fashion finds

Her recent video is a total game-changer for anyone looking to upgrade their wardrobe without breaking the bank.

She showcased Small Street dresses on her TikTok page @dineopersonalrunner. From vibrant colours to classic silhouettes, these dresses are perfect for any occasion.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

People were snapped shopping in Johannesburg. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Fee for personal shopping serves

Small Street may have a sketchy reputation, but this woman proved that timeless clothes can be found in unexpected places.

When a curious viewer asked about her services, she spilt the tea: “I charge R150 to collect 1-3 items for my clients.”

See the TikTok post below:

Hyped ladies slid into her comments section asking for more details about the dresses and her shopping process.

Look at some reactions below:

@MaKhumalo91 said:

How much is the green knitted dress and purple set?"

@Kentse commented:

"I’m afraid I can no longer avoid going to Small Street. 🔥🔥"

@Dilane wrote:

"I wanna wear dresses so bad but height ereng. 😭😭😭"

@Zaina_Maf stated:

"I want all of them. 🥹❤️"

@SlavitySkinCare asked:

"My love! 🥰 May I ask, do I need to know the shops or do you know them? ♥️"

@ThembiSkosana posted:

"Runner price?"

@NtokozoNhlapo suggested:

"Love the content, next time please add prices on the pics. ❤️"

@MA4NI@PAT asked:

"But how do I trust that you gonna deliver if send you money dear 🥺?"

3 More Small Street related viral stories

An announcement was made that Small Street now has an entire store devoted to stocking clothing items from Zara.

Briefly News reported that one man who had buyer's remorse took to social media to complain about his Small Street purchase.

reported that one man who had buyer's remorse took to social media to complain about his Small Street purchase. During his visit to South Africa, Rick Ross' brown Louis Vuitton outfit was compared to clothes from Small Street.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News