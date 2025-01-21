American rapper Rick Ross was in Mzansi for a few days and stayed at a luxe hotel in Cape Town

In one of his posts, Rick Ross wore a brown Louis Vuitton outfit and got roasted by Mzansi

People suggested that he bought it from Small Street in Johannesburg, while others compared him to Nkosazana Daughter

Rapper Rick Ross has trended online for his choice of outfit. He wore designer clothing head-to-toe, however, netizens hated it.

US rapper Rick Ross' outfit fails to impress

You The Boss rapper Rick Ross recently visited Cape Town and stayed at a luxurious hotel with breathtaking ocean views. He shot a music video with Durban rapper Usimamane, and they shot content.

X user @RealSihleIV mocked Rick Ross by sharing a photo on X, saying his outfit looks hideous. In the comments section, @Tumzar Van Kotsi dragged Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter into the chat.

"The same person who dresses @NkosazanaNzama, why?"

This comes after Nkosazana Daughter wore a string of hideous outfits in 2024, from a wardrobe malfunction to figure-hugging jumpsuits.

Mzansi mocks Rick Ross' outfit

Netizens had a field day with the rapper who recently touched down in Cape Town.

Here are some of the reactions.

@OnNontando stated:

"He picked it. He doesn’t strike me like the type that gets told what to wear."

@DianaSalam13 shared:

"He finally dressing how the bank account actually looks like."

@justnyoo said:

"You worry about the outfit. I am concerned about the legs."

@Lwazi_LK claimed:

"Lapho it’s worth 12 months' rent for an apartment in Cape Town."

@maboyzan1 stated:

"Usimamane posing next to Rick Ross. How humble."

@malusi_dzanibe joked:

"The same person who ran away with Vaseline."

@jigsawjiggie said:

"He looks like he’s from Limpopo."

Rick Ross says a bird is stalking him in Cape Town

In a previous report from Briefly News, American rapper Rick Ross enjoyed his vacation in Cape Town, South Africa. He was the talk of the town throughout his vacation. He also trended after he posted a video in which he thought a bird was stalking him.

Fans found the post humorous, with some suggesting that God is watching over him and that he should relax.

