American rapper Rick Ross is currently enjoying his vacation in South Africa in the serene city of Cape Town

Rick Ross recently trended after he posted a video where he thought a bird was stalking him

Fans found humour in the post, with some suggesting that God is watching over him

Rick Ross shared a video of a bird he suspected is a drone.

Rapper Rick Ross enjoyed a stellar stay in Cape Town for a mini vacation. However, he had a hilarious encounter with a bird that kept "stalking."

Rick Ross on being spied on by a bird

US musician and businessman Rick Ross visited the Motherland and stayed at a luxury hotel with breathtaking ocean views.

The scenic balcony had an uninvited guest—a bird, which Rick Ross was convinced was a drone. The You The Boss hitmaker said the bird was spying on him.

Blogger @HotFreestyle posted the Instagram video.

Rick Ross bids farewell to Mzansi

The Bel Air owner bid farewell to Mzansi, saying he would return soon. He was in the country to shoot a music video with rapper Usimamane for their collaboration Dangerous 2 in Cape Town.

"Cape Town, I Love You. South Africa, I’ll be back soon."

Rick Ross had an eventful stay in Cape Town.

Fans react to Rick Ross' video

A lot of people joked and said God was watching over the rapper and that he should not stress about this.

whowaynereal

"God watching that man and he ain’t even know it 😂"

ebrown4_3

"That's a hawk catching the wind. I'm sorry we know so little as a people."

moneyr.o.23rd laughed:

"Them wings ain’t flapping right 🤣🤣"

dominiquechinn

"It does look like it’s a drone that’s trying to give the illusion of a bird."

alfredvogt8 said:

"This is South Africa, big dawg. This is not America. Our birds,eagles, and hawks are real."

Rick Ross has dinner with Yolanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi alumni Yolanda Mukondeleli linked up with US rapper and businessman Rick Ross.

Ross landed in Cape Town on Monday, 13 January, and they met on the first night of his visit at a high-end restaurant. The two had dinner and shared a cosy snap, which garnered praise from netizens online.

