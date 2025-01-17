Rick Ross Convinced a Bird is Stalking Him in Cape Town, Fans Chuckle: "God is Watching Him"
- American rapper Rick Ross is currently enjoying his vacation in South Africa in the serene city of Cape Town
- Rick Ross recently trended after he posted a video where he thought a bird was stalking him
- Fans found humour in the post, with some suggesting that God is watching over him
Rapper Rick Ross enjoyed a stellar stay in Cape Town for a mini vacation. However, he had a hilarious encounter with a bird that kept "stalking."
Rick Ross on being spied on by a bird
US musician and businessman Rick Ross visited the Motherland and stayed at a luxury hotel with breathtaking ocean views.
The scenic balcony had an uninvited guest—a bird, which Rick Ross was convinced was a drone. The You The Boss hitmaker said the bird was spying on him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Blogger @HotFreestyle posted the Instagram video.
Rick Ross bids farewell to Mzansi
The Bel Air owner bid farewell to Mzansi, saying he would return soon. He was in the country to shoot a music video with rapper Usimamane for their collaboration Dangerous 2 in Cape Town.
"Cape Town, I Love You. South Africa, I’ll be back soon."
Fans react to Rick Ross' video
A lot of people joked and said God was watching over the rapper and that he should not stress about this.
whowaynereal
"God watching that man and he ain’t even know it 😂"
ebrown4_3
"That's a hawk catching the wind. I'm sorry we know so little as a people."
moneyr.o.23rd laughed:
"Them wings ain’t flapping right 🤣🤣"
dominiquechinn
"It does look like it’s a drone that’s trying to give the illusion of a bird."
alfredvogt8 said:
"This is South Africa, big dawg. This is not America. Our birds,eagles, and hawks are real."
Rick Ross has dinner with Yolanda
In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi alumni Yolanda Mukondeleli linked up with US rapper and businessman Rick Ross.
Ross landed in Cape Town on Monday, 13 January, and they met on the first night of his visit at a high-end restaurant. The two had dinner and shared a cosy snap, which garnered praise from netizens online.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za