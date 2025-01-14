Rick Ross landed in Cape Town, South Africa, sharing a video admiring the city's beauty, including a black whale sighting

South Africa has recently attracted global stars like Maroon 5 and Chris Brown, who performed at major events in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Fans had mixed reactions to Rick Ross' visit, with some calling for a performance while others praised his laid-back vibe

Internationally acclaimed rapper Rick Ross touched down in the Mother City with his entourage. The star shared a video appreciating the beautiful Cape Town on social media.

Rick Ross lands in South Africa

South Africa has been the place to be for several international celebrities. Several stars have made their way to Mzansi in the past few years, either for performances or chilling. Notable international stars who came to SA recently include the Maroon 5, who had electric shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Chris Brown also charted trends after his historic back-to-back concerts at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in December last year. @TheYanosUpdate posted a video of Rick Ross admiring Cape Town's beautiful nature on X.

In the video, the rapper spoke about seeing a black whale jumping in the water while chilling with his team. Take a look at the viral video below:

Fans react to Rick Ross' video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the American rapper's video. Some seemed confused about his visit to SA, while his fans said they wanted a show.

@Saint_Pablo31 wrote:

"There’s no other city in Africa that is booming in tourism like Cape Town. If Durban had a good government it would surpass Cape Town."

@Stylecandii commented:

"His so cool 🤣😭😂I’d enjoy chilling with him. Mr Diced pineapple lol 🤍🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾🤧👜👡👡👡"

@Pillarson1 wrote:

"So he is in Twelve Apostles Hotel 🏃✌️"

