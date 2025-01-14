US Rapper Rick Ross Arrives in Cape Town, South Africans React: “I Dare Him to Fill Up a Stadium”
- Rick Ross landed in Cape Town, South Africa, sharing a video admiring the city's beauty, including a black whale sighting
- South Africa has recently attracted global stars like Maroon 5 and Chris Brown, who performed at major events in Johannesburg and Cape Town
- Fans had mixed reactions to Rick Ross' visit, with some calling for a performance while others praised his laid-back vibe
Internationally acclaimed rapper Rick Ross touched down in the Mother City with his entourage. The star shared a video appreciating the beautiful Cape Town on social media.
Rick Ross lands in South Africa
South Africa has been the place to be for several international celebrities. Several stars have made their way to Mzansi in the past few years, either for performances or chilling. Notable international stars who came to SA recently include the Maroon 5, who had electric shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Chris Brown also charted trends after his historic back-to-back concerts at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in December last year. @TheYanosUpdate posted a video of Rick Ross admiring Cape Town's beautiful nature on X.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In the video, the rapper spoke about seeing a black whale jumping in the water while chilling with his team. Take a look at the viral video below:
Fans react to Rick Ross' video
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the American rapper's video. Some seemed confused about his visit to SA, while his fans said they wanted a show.
@Saint_Pablo31 wrote:
"There’s no other city in Africa that is booming in tourism like Cape Town. If Durban had a good government it would surpass Cape Town."
@Stylecandii commented:
"His so cool 🤣😭😂I’d enjoy chilling with him. Mr Diced pineapple lol 🤍🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾🤧👜👡👡👡"
@Pillarson1 wrote:
"So he is in Twelve Apostles Hotel 🏃✌️"
Chris Brown hilariously responds to Beyoncé's rumoured SA concert
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after unconfirmed rumours that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter would be touring in South Africa in 2025, Mzansi peeps came through with jokes.
Rumours circulated that Beyoncé would visit Mzansi in 2025. However, like previous hoaxes, this was debunked.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.