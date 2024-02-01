Calabash SA at DHL Stadium in Cape Town thrilled Capetonians with an unforgettable night of music from local and international stars, including headliner Maroon 5

The event was a mid-week success, drawing fans from far and wide who were treated to energetic performances and hit songs

The stadium was filled as fans sang along to favourites like Girls Like You, Memories, and Sugar, making it a night to remember for all who attended

Capetonians got the experience of a lifetime at the Calabash SA event at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. It is safe to say the event kicked off in style with powerful performances from local and international stars who gave thousands who thronged the stadium a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Local and international stars wow fans at Calabash SA

The Cape Town edition of Calabash SA was a complete success, despite being a mid-week concert. Many people were surprised to see the DHL Stadium in the heart of the Mother City filled to the beam on a Wednesday.

Music lovers came from far and near to be serenaded by local and international stars at the festival. Calabash SA had a mouthwatering line-up including Lloyiso, Will Linley, Keane, chart-topping star Ava Max and of course the main act, the Maroon 5.

The stars made every minute of the show a complete vibe by performing hit after hit. Fans sang along to the songs as artist after artist took to the stage to do what they do best. Ava Max took to the stage after local group Sunset Sweatshop. The singer set the mood with her energetic performance including the fans' favourite Sweet but Psycho.

Mzansi stars like Lloyiso and Will Linley represented us well with unforgettable performances of their heartwarming hits.

Maroon 5 kills it with electrifying performance

After taking in the talent of the different local and international acts, the crowd finally got what they were waiting for… Maroon 5! The stars took to the stage at 10 pm and made sure their performance was worth the long wait.

We can safely say that Capetonians started the year on a good note as they were treated to a feast of their favourite Maroon 5 hits. The group's lead singer Adam Levine gave an unforgettable experience as he belted anthems like Girls Like You, Memories, Moves Like Jagger, Animals and Pay Phone.

The highlight of the show was definitely when Adam expressed his undying love for his wife who hails from South Africa, and even dedicated a song for her. They shut down the show by performing everyone's favourite, Sugar. Fans sang along as they exited the stadium to try and find their way home.

