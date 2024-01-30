South African Amapiano star Kamo Mphela impressed at Davido's London concert, setting the O2 Arena ablaze with her performance

South African Amapiano star Kamo Mphela flew the country's flag high during Davido's concert in London. The star set the O2 Arena on fire with her performance.

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela performed at Davido's show in London. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx and Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Kamo Mphela performs in London

Kamo Mphela is the queen we all think she is. The Briefly News Entertainment Awards nominee has been on a winning streak lately. Her hit song Dalie made waves locally and internationally last year.

The star recently showed why she is among the best female Amapiano stars in the country during Nigerian superstar Davido in London.

A glimpse of the Dalie hitmaker's fiery performance at the fully packed O2 Arena was shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Kamo had the whole arena singing along to her hits as she showed off her unmatched dance moves. The caption of the post:

"Davido brought out Kamo Mphela at the iconic sold-out 02 Arena in London, UK."

Mzansi reacts to Kamp Mphela's performance

South Africans love it when one of their own is making them proud. Many hailed Kamo Mphela for her hard work and for representing Amapiano overseas.

@trankwility said:

"Nigerian men are always KIND to South African women. But some will still read the meanings to their benevolence and argue."

@FutureBite added:

"She must be eaten by davido."

@z5f9cfy7sk commented:

"Fantastic work great job David’s."

Kamo Mphela Brings Fire on Stage at the Big Brother Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that dancer and performer Kamo Mphela always brings her A-game on stage each time she performs. The Dalie hitmaker recently wowed many of her fans during her latest performance.

Kamo Mphela has done it again, setting the bar high. The 24-year-old star recently brought fire on the BB Mzansi stage on Sunday, 21 January 2024, at the reality TV show's first live show.

