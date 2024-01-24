Former football player Samuel Eto'o had an emotional celebration with Cameroon's Indomitable Lions team

A video of him and the football team in the locker room celebrating their victory was shared on social media

Samuel was seen on the clip crying while they were celebrating together

Former football player Samuel Oto'o celebrated with Cameroon's national team. Image: Giuseppe Bellini/Giuseppe Cacace

Source: Getty Images

Things are looking bright for the Cameroon's Indomitable Lions team as they celebrated qualify from the group stages. This is after the football legend Samuel Oto'o called out SAFA for the underperformance of Bafana Bafana.

Samuel Oto'o celebrates with the Indomitable Lions

The AFCON Tournament 2023 has been the talk of town ever since it began this year in Ivory Coast. The former football player Samuel Oto'o also made headlines recently as he celebrated with his country's national soccer team after they qualified from group stages.

A clip of the legend and the national team celebrating in the locker room was shared on social media recently by a Twitter (X) user @omaakatugba who captioned it:

"I Like this. He is the reason I wanted cameroon to win. And Onana."

Oto'o was also seen on camera crying as his home country team qualified.

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to the video

Shortly after the video was posted many social media users reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@phelixio said:

"Mehn! Some people take this Afcon very seriously o!"

@TheTifeFab_ wrote:

"Lmao you’ll think they’ve won the competition."

@ELEGBETE1SPORTS tweeted:

"If Gusau do exactly this same thing, dem go say naplayers deyplay ball, na FA president dey take attention. But hey, na Samuel Eto'O Fils why not, the rules are different for him."

@BlessedOdoba commented:

"A bigger trouble awaits them."

@Veeqlis1 mentioned:

"I'm glad they qualified. What a relief for all Cameronians!"

@bigdammy_ replied:

"On the flip side, when a great team is celebrating qualifications from the group stage like they work the tournament, you know a lot is not well with the team. Anyway congratulations to Cameron."

