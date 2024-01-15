The Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o called out the South African Football Association (SAFA)

This is because the star was baffled by the underperformance of the country's soccer team at the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON)

Many netizens responded to Samuel's call out to SAFA on social media

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o questioned the underperformance of Bafana Bafana. Image: Giuseppe Bellini/Giuseppe Cacace

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is underway for its 34th edition of the biennial African Association football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football, the Cameroon football legend called out the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Samuel questions the underperformance of Bafana Bafana

After SAFA made headlines when it shared publicly that it promised to give Bafana Bafana R131 million if they won the AFCON Tournament, former football player Samuel Eto'o questioned SAFA for the underperformance of the SA national team during the AFCON tournament.

The soccer legend said:

"I am baffled as to why Bafana Bafana have constantly underperformed at the Africa Cup Of Nations. The South African League (PSL) is well organised and one of the best in Africa, so I don't understand why the national team is not that good."

See the post below that was posted by @GOALcomSA on Twitter:

Netizens respond to Samuel's question

See some of the comments from social media users below:

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"All they do is to bring us shame,they're going to disgrace us again at this #AFCON2024."

@maphokamokutle wrote:

"Danny Jordan and SAFA are doing Bafana wrong."

@mkoo7gp tweeted:

"SA football..more in particular the Federation is led by a part time politician...thats why."

@Tsietsi_Mohale commented:

"The football association is run by an ANC Mayor, the most corrupt and inept in-charge political party in Africa, that's why."

@Ziggy_Diver1 suggested:

"Let’s wait for Danny Jordan’s response…"

@AgriGrowthBuzz mentioned:

"With the change that is coming at the 2024 Elections, I hope it can happen to our soccer as well. They need to be substituted, period. What's their legacy?"

@BaloyiLeonard responded:

"Danny Jordan should respond. We shall wait as well."

Hugo Broos announces 23-man squad for AFCON

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the African Cup of Nations.

The squad boasted more than 9 players who form part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad, including goalkeeper Ronwyn Wiliams and playmaker Themba Zwane. South Africans placed little hope in the squad and were not convinced they would win.

