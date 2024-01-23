South Africans celebrated that the Ghananian national soccer team got knocked out at the group stages

A Bafana Bafana supporter shared a tweet of how delighted he is that Ghana is out

Many netizens flooded his comment section, with some saying they shouldn't celebrate too soon

South Africans celebrated Ghana being knocked out at AFCON. Image: Issouf SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana supporters are on cloud nine as they celebrate that one of their rivals has been knocked off at AFCON. This is after our national team's epic 4-0 win against Namibia.

Ghana gets knocked out of group stages

The Ghanaian national soccer team found themselves out of the game at group stages, leaving many South Africans happy and overjoyed about this. A Twitter (X) user @YouDunnoVusi, shared how happy he was that they were out as he reflected on how Ghana cheated Bafana Bafana and made them not qualify for the Qatari World Cup 2022.

He wrote:

"After Ghana had cheated and made Bafana Bafana not make it to the 2022 Qatari World Cup them getting knocked out the group stages does feel sweet."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Ghana's downfall

Shortly after the X user shared the post, many netizens celebrated with him, while some said they shouldn't celebrate so early. See some of the responses below:

@mohlotswane said:

"But it's not confirmed yet, they might still go through as the one of the 4 best 3rd placed team‍♂️...will know on wednesday."

@ngema_tsebo wrote:

"Happiest day of the month."

@brackadash replied:

"Bru I think is to early for us to celebrate will celebrate after bafana bafana qualify."

@Khuma11843Thabo tweeted:

"Those frauds are going home."

@kamogel47308011 responded:

"Lol we will never forget shame, phezkwabo EVERY chance."

@mndayikaGaba commented:

"We haven't forgotten."

@_bamidel mentioned:

"You must be sick if you're happy with GHANA being disqualified from the AFCON."

Minister Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana for their epic 4–0 win

In more news, Briefly News reported that the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not so long ago.

