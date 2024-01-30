Actress Enhle Mbali Mlothswa is on vacation at Mombasa Island in Kenya and shared three pictures

The fashion designer shared photos of her basking under the sun at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort

Mzansi was left in awe over the pictures, and many were stunned by Enhle Mbali's beauty and banging body

Enhle Mbali looked dazzling at Mombasa Island in Kenya. Image: @enhlembali

Blood Psalms actress Enhle Mbali Mlothswa took to her social media account to share some stunning pictures from her vacation in Kenya.

Enhle has Mzansi going gaga over her snaps

The fashion designer shared three pictures of her enjoying the sun and the beach at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort.

Enhle also visited the food stalls and shared some fire content, which had people raving. The star also previously visited Botswana and shared a few posts at the Shinde Camp in Okavango Delta.

The pictures were shared by X blogger @MDNnewss. See them below:

Mzansi raves over Enhle Mbali

Mzansi peeps were stunned by Enhle Mbali's beauty and banging body.

@sewelankoana said:

"She’s so hot."

@jawawa95 added:

"She is so hot."

@maskito91 said:

"If living your life was a person... Love this for her."

@Ariaa499 posted:

"She's one of the most beautiful in SA."

