Ultra South Africa is back and will take place in Cape Town and Johannesburg on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 March 2024

The continent’s premier electronic dance music festival recently unveiled that global superstars Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture will be headlining this year

DBN Gogo, Major League DJz, DJ Zinhle, Da Capo, DJ Shimza, Kelvin Momo and more artists have been included in this year's lineup

ULTRA South Africa is back and will take place in March 2024. Image: Supplied

It's that time of the year again when netizens go out and enjoy themselves at music festivals. The premier electronic dance music festival ULTRA South Africa is back again this year.

ULTRA South Africa unveils their star-studded lineup

One of Mzansi's premier electronic dance music festivals is back again this year for its annual ULTRA South Africa festival. The festival has shared with Briefly News its star-studded lineup for this year.

The festival will be taking place in Cape Town on 1 March and Johannesburg on 2 March 2024. The continent’s premier electronic dance music festival recently announced that global superstars Skrillex, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, W&W and Vintage Culture will be headlining the 2024 festival with Major League DJZ and Shimza as support acts.

The likes of DBN gogo, Da Capo, Kelvin Momo and more are also on the lineup.

The managing director of Platinum Club PR agency, El Broide, on behalf of Ultra South Africa, shared with Briefly News that this year the festival promises to give attendees the ULTRA worldwide standard just like in 2023:

"After the unprecedented turnout in 2023, ULTRA South Africa 2024 is committed to maintaining the esteemed ULTRA Worldwide benchmark, presenting world-class electronic talent, state-of-the-art technology, and large-scale productions."

