SA Responds to Rumours of Beyoncé Concert in Hilarious Way: "Ask Chris Brown"
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was rumoured to be coming to South Africa for a tour, but that was debunked
- No official report was shared, and nothing was officially announced, however,r Facebook users could not be bothered
- Mzansi trolled her using Chris Brown after he sold out the FNB Stadium for two nights in December
After unconfirmed rumours that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter would be touring in South Africa in 2025, Mzansi peeps came through with jokes.
Is Beyoncé coming to SA in 2025?
Rumours circulated that Beyoncé would visit Mzansi in 2025. However, like previous hoaxes, this was debunked.
Facebook users were not bothered by this, so they, in turn, mocked the Brown Skin Girl hitmaker using Chris Brown. @Jus2siat posted a screenshot of the responses, and they were hilarious.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA reacts to the hilarious comments on Facebook
Peeps were not holding back as they trolled Beyonce using Chris Brown, saying his sold-out Johannesburg shows make him an SA citizen.
@freedomtoday99 asked:
"Do they know it's just rubbish? She's not coming to SA. Thank God!"
@Ed_Sekete stated:
"Don't let them fool you. That stadium will be packed."
@Molotwadi_M claimed:
"All I know is if indeed she comes, Her show will be sold out."
@kyelovesyonce
"Yet they will be begging for her to tour over there, and more than likely would one if the first to sell out her dates if she ever toured there.. performative hate💀"
@ponky_david added:
"Stamp Of Approval from Chris a requirement they say."
@ALentswe47881 stated:
"It's all jokes. White people and Indians will definitely buy tickets."
@MeSwetz added:
"Lol, most probably people who did not even go to the Chris Brown show. If Beyonce comes, I will tell you this, she will fill up that stadium."
@GMutavayi mentioned:
"If Beyonce goes, wbk she’s selling out 10 nights sold out! In that stadium! And will charge quadruple Chris Brown."
Beyonce shuts down Houston on Christmas Day
In a previous report from Briefly News, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter performed at the NFL Halftime show in Houston, Texas and tore the roof off.
The singer performed for 12 minutes, and fans hailed her as the Queen as she gave a stellar show.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za